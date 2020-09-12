Dolphins History Lesson: Memorable Season Openers

The Miami Dolphins won't have a very difficult time doing better Sunday against the New England Patriots than they did in their opener last year when they were on the wrong end of a 59-10 score against the Baltimore Ravens.

That game was a pure clunker for the Dolphins, who generally have fared pretty well in openers, as evidenced by their 29-24-1 record in their first game of the season.

Along the way, there have been some memorable games and we'll list some of them right here in alphabetical order and encourage everyone to rank their top three openers in the comments section.

1967: Miami 35, Denver 21

The Dolphins’ second season opened with first-round pick Bob Griese having to come off the bench after starting quarterback John Stofa was injured in the first quarter. The Dolphins got a 68-yard touchdown pass from Griese to Auer, and broke a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter with touchdown runs by Abner Hayes of 3 and 65 yards.

1972: Miami 20, Kansas City 10

This was the much-anticipated rematch of the Christmas Day classic, as well as the first game at Arrowhead Stadium, and the Dolphins dominated to start their march to a perfect season. The Dolphins took advantage of four turnovers to build a 20-0 lead on a day when Larry Csonka rushed for 118 yards.

1982: Miami 45, N.Y. Jets 28

The Dolphins ended an eight-game winless streak (0-7-1) against the Jets in style, scoring three touchdowns on returns (Tom Vigorito punt return, Glenn Blackwood interception return, Don McNeal interception return) as well as on a pass from running back Tony Nathan to quarterback David Woodley.

1984: Miami 35, Washington 17

This masterful performance by Dan Marino served as an opening act to his record-setting 1984 season. Marino threw five touchdown passes to help the Dolphins dominate a Washington team coming off two consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

1990: Miami 27, New England 24

This was Sammie Smith’s finest game in a Dolphins uniform. The 1989 first-round pick rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown, though it was fullback Tony Paige who scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Marino.

1992: Miami 27, Cleveland 23

This actually a Week 2 game, but it became the Dolphins opener after the original opener against New England was postponed because of Hurricane Andrew. The Dolphins won on a late Mark Higgs touchdown after future Miami backup Bernie Kosar had brought the Browns back from a 20-3 fourth-quarter deficit to take a 23-20 lead.

1993: Miami 24, Indianapolis 20

This was a classic Marino moment, as he drove the Dolphins 80 yards in 13 to throw a game-winning 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Baty in the final minute.

1994: Miami 39, New England 35

Maybe the most memorable Dan Marino moment in a career filled with them. In his first regular season game since he had torn his Achilles tendon the previous October, Marino outdueled Drew Bledsoe in a dazzling display of passing. Three of Marino’s five touchdown passes on the day went to Irving Fryar, including the game-winning 35-yard hook-up on a fourth-and-5.

1995: Miami 52, N.Y. Jets 14

This wasn’t a particularly exciting game, but beating the Jets by 38 points deserves recognition. The Dolphins took advantage of six Jets turnovers.

1999: Miami 38, Denver 21

The Dolphins opened the 1999 season with a Monday night road game against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, though it was Denver’s first game without John Elway. Future Dolphins backup Brian Griese actually had a good game for Denver, but the Dolphins played a clean game and got a Jason Taylor fumble return for a touchdown as an exclamation point.

2001: Miami 31, Tennessee 23

The Dolphins had a tough opening assignment on the road for a Sunday night game, but pulled off an impressive victory thanks to Lamar Smith’s 65-yard touchdown reception and Zach Thomas’ famous pick-six punctuated by his forward flip into the end zone.

2014: Miami 33, New England 20

The second half of that opener, when the Dolphins outscored the Patriots 23-0, might have been the finest half of the millennium. Newcomer Knowshon Moreno set the tone with 134 rushing yards, while Cameron Wake had two sacks and two forced fumbles.

2017: Miami 19, L.A. Chargers 17

Like 1992, this was a Week 2 game after the threat of Hurricane Irma postponed the scheduled opener. The Dolphins won this game at tiny StubHub Center when Cody Parkey kicked a 54-yard field goal with 1:05 left and the Chargers’ Younghoe Koo then missed a 44-yard attempt on the final play.

2018: Miami 27, Tennessee 20

This game forever will be remembered for the two lengthy lightning delays that made it the longest game in NFL history, clocking at a ridiculous 7 hours, 8 minutes. But it also was a game filled with big plays — in the fourth quarter alone, the Dolphins got a 102-yard kickoff return by Jakeem Grant and a 75-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Kenny Stills, and the Titans got a 94-yard kickoff return by Darius Jennings.