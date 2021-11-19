Dolphins Top 10: Heartbreaking Losses

With the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons facing each other in the Week 11 Thursday night game, ESPN decided to run a story on its website listing the most heartbreaking loss every team in the league has endured because Atlanta blowing a 28-3 loss in the Super Bowl definitely qualifies as heartbreaking.

The choice for the Dolphins was the 62-7 playoff loss at Jacksonville in the 1999 season, in part because it was such a disappointing way for Dan Marino's Hall of Fame career to end.

The story, of course, had us going through Dolphins history to come up with heartbreaking, painful, frustrating losses — whatever term you want to use — and we've come up with the 10 that most stood out.

They are listed here chronologically and include both the regular season and postseason.

1974 DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS — OAKLAND 28, MIAMI 26

The "Sea of Hands" game. That's pretty much Dolphins fans need to know. The quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl title ends on Ken Stabler's desperation heave as he's about to get sacked, with running back Clarence Davis able to make the catch in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown surrounded by defenders.

1981 DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS — SAN DIEGO 41, MIAMI 38 (OT)

Probably the greatest game in NFL history featuring the greatest play in Dolphins history, along with an incredible comeback from a 24-0 first-quarter deficit, also was heartbreak city for the Dolphins after two missed game-winning field goal attempts.

1991 WEEK 17 — N.Y. JETS 23, MIAMI 20 (OT)

This game ultimately was going to decide the third and final wild-card team from the AFC, and it sure looked like that was going to be the Dolphins after they took a 20-17 lead with 44 seconds left in regulation. But a 23-yard completion from Ken O'Brien to Rob Moore set up a field goal at the end of regulation and a 29-yard hook-up between the same two players set up the game-winning field goal in overtime after the Dolphins' drive stalled at the 49.

1993 WEEK 17 — NEW ENGLAND 33, MIAMI 27 (OT)

This was the year when Dan Marino was lost to an Achilles injury in early October, but the team still managed to get to 9-2 before things fell apart. Despite four consecutive losses, all the Dolphins needed was a win against the 4-11 Patriots in the finale to make the playoffs, but they lost on a 36-yard touchdown pass from rookie Drew Bledsoe to Michael Timpson after going three-and-out on their two OT possessions.

1994 PLAYOFFS — SAN DIEGO 22, MIAMI 21

Two after reaching the AFC Championship Game, the Dolphins had a chance to return to the title game and things looked good after they took a 21-6 halftime lead. But a safety early in the third quarter turned things around and the Dolphins ended up losing when Pete Stoyanovich missed a long field goal attempt in the final seconds.

2000 WEEK 6 — N.Y. JETS 40, MIAMI 37 (OT)

"The Monday Night Miracle." It's still crazy after all these years to think about the Dolphins blowing a 30-7 fourth-quarter lead and losing in overtime after not one but two overtime interceptions.

2002 WEEK 17 — NEW ENGLAND 27, MIAMI 24 (OT)

This was Ricky Williams' first year in Miami when he led the NFL in rushing and it certainly appeared it would end with a playoff berth when the Dolphins found themselves leading 24-13 with five minutes left in their must-win game in the season finale. But then everything that could go wrong did, including a two-point conversion, an unlucky kickoff bounce that forced the Dolphins to start a drive at their 4, and then the Dolphins losing the overtime coin toss and then kicking out of bounds, allowing the Pats to begin their game-winning drive at their 40.

2003 WEEK 7 — NEW ENGLAND 19, MIAMI 13 (OT)

Here we go again with the Pats, and this one set the tone for what became a Super Bowl year for New England. The 4-1 Dolphins and 4-2 Patriots were tied 13-13 before the Dolphins put together a 9-minute drive that put in position to kick a go-ahead field goal right after the two-minute warning. But that field goal attempt was blocked, and then Olindo Mare pushed a 35-yard attempt in overtime wide right. Jay Fiedler then was intercepted in overtime, and on the next play Tom Brady moved to his left and found Troy Brown behind the Dolphins secondary for a game-winning 82-yard touchdown.

2010 WEEK 7 — PITTSBURGH 23, MIAMI 22

Yeah, this was a tough one, and it came down to one frustrating and much-debating officiating decision. The Dolphins were clinging to a 22-20 lead when Pittsburgh had a third-and-goal from the 2 and decided to have Ben Roethlisberger run a QB draw. He was hit at the goal line, fumbled, but the official ruled it a touchdown until the Dolphins challenged the ruling and it was determined that Roethlisberger indeed had fumbled before the goal line. But the officials also ruled that a clear recovery of the fumble by the Dolphins wasn't detectable upon review, which gave Pittsburgh the ball at the 1-yard line and allowed the Steelers to kick the game-winning field goal.

2016 WEEK 1 — SEATTLE 12, MIAMI 10

Adam Gase was on the brink of having a signature win in his very first game as Dolphins head coach as his team, which came in as a 10.5-point underdog, took a 10-6 lead with 4:08 left. The defense then forced two fourth-down situations, but the Seahawks converted a fourth-and-1 on a Christian Michael run and a fourth-and-4 on a Russell Wilson completion to Doug Baldwin before those two connected again for the game-winning 2-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining in regulation.