11:30 a.m.

The first inactives of the season have been released, and as with everything else this year, there's a change.

The Dolphins will have only five inactives for their season opener against New England — WR Malcolm Perry, WR Lynn Bowden Jr., S Clayton Fejedelem, DE Jason Strowbridge and T Adam Pankey.

The New England inactives are QB Jarrett Stidham, TE Dalton Keene, LB Cassh Maluia, LB Josh Uche and OL Korey Cunningham.

For the Dolphins, we shouldn't be surprised that the two rookies converting from quarterback to wide receiver aren't ready to contribute at the start of the season — particularly Bowden, considering he came over only last weeked after being acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per the new roles this year, teams can have 47 active players on game day or 48 if at least eight are offensive linemen.

Barring injuries, you can expect teams to always take advantage of that rule. The eight active offensive linemen for the Dolphins for their opener are starters Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Ted Karras, Solomon Kindley and Jesse Davis, along with Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter and Julién Davenport.

Given that he's not starting and is a rookie, maybe it's a little surprising that Hunt got the call instead of Pankey. It might speak to the Dolphins thinking he's still more ready to make a solid contribution if called upon. The likelihood, though, is that Hunt only wold be used if the Dolphins need two extra tackles because Davenport has a big experience advantage.

10 a.m.

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to make a major statement right away in the 2020 regular season when they face the New England Patriots in the opener at Gillette Stadium.

The Dolphins are back where they ended their 2019 season in style, with a 27-24 upset victory that robbed the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs from the Patriots.

As they begin their second season under head coach Brian Flores, the Dolphins have a totally different look on the roster after signing 11 veteran unrestricted free agents and making 11 selections in the 2020 NFL draft, plus acquiring three players in trades — running back Matt Breida, tight end Adam Shaheen and Raiders rookie third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is back to lead the offense at the start of the season, though much attention remains on rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall selection out of the University of Alabama.

The Dolphins will be looking to make it two victories at Gillette Stadium, something they haven't done since the 1999-2000 seasons. Their offensive coordinator for that 2020 season was Chan Gailey, who was brought out of retirement this offseason to rejoin the Dolphins for a second stint.

The Dolphins also have a new offensive coordinator in 2020, with longtime New England Patriots assistant Josh Boyer taking over for Patrick Graham, who left to join the New York Giants. Boyer is in his second season with the Dolphins after serving as cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator last year.