Miami Dolphins Midseason Awards

The first half of the 2020 season truly was an impressive one for the Miami Dolphins, who rode a four-game winning streak to get to 5-3 and put themselves firmly in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

We honor the best performers and most memorable moments of the first eight games of 2020.

Team MVP: DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Ogbah probably was the front-runner even before the last two games when he forced a fumble each time with a sack, leading to Dolphins touchdowns by Andrew Van Ginkel against the Rams and Shaq Lawson against the Cardinals. Ogbah seemingly has had at least a share of a sack in every game except the opener and a full sack for five consecutive games. He's tied for fourth in the NFL with seven sacks and tied for third in forced fumbles with three. There simply is no denying the impact he has made.

Offensive MVP: Jesse Davis

This is a tough one to call because no skill position player is putting up big numbers. DeVante Parker is exactly on pace to finish the same number of catches as last year with his 36 catches in eight games, except his yards-per-reception average is way down and he's got three touchdowns after finishing with nine in 2019. We gave the nod to Davis because his ability to move from right to left tackle after Austin Jackson was injured without his performance of the offensive line really dropping was instrumental in the four-game winning streak. Davis showed more versatility against Arizona when he switched back to right guard after Jackson was reinserted into the lineup. Davis' performance at every spot he has played has been very solid.

Special Teams MVP: K Jason Sanders

Yeah, that one wasn't very difficult to decide. Sanders is the only kicker in the entire NFL who has not missed a field goal or extra point attempt so far this season and he capped his brilliant first half by making a career-long 56-yarder and a game-winning 50-yarder in the game at Arizona, giving him the franchise record of 20 consecutive successful field goal attempts.

Best Rookie: G Solomon Kindley

By the time the season is over, this award very well (hopefully?) will go to Tua Tagovailoa, but it's tough to give it to him off one great performance. Kindley gets the nod for earning the starting job at right guard, though whether he hangs on to it is now in question. His play has dropped a bit in recent weeks, but Kindley was very solid in the first month of the season. Austin Jackson would merit consideration here, but he missed three games. The best part for the Dolphins is that none of the rookies necessarily had a great first half of the season, but many contributed and should get better in the second half.

Most Improved Player: RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin also might fall under the category of biggest surprise because, let's be honest, who would have thought for a second he would become the workhorse at running back this year after the Dolphins acquired veterans Jordan Howard and Matt Breida in the offseason. Gaskin earned the job because he's just a much better than he was as a rookie seventh-round pick in 2019. The truth is there might not be a close second in this category.

Comeback Player of the Year: CB Xavien Howard

Before he had a sub-par outing against the Cardinals on Sunday, Howard looked every bit the player he was in 2018 when he made the Pro Bowl for the first time. And it wasn't just about his four-game streak with an interception; Howard was shutting opposing receivers down. The Dolphins absolutely needed him to bounce back after a mediocre and injury-shortened 2019 season for their defense to succeed this year, and that's just what Howard has done.

Newcomer of the Year: DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Since we've named him team MVP, then obviously Ogbah also has to earn this award. But for a second choice, we'll go with cornerback Byron Jones, whose return to the lineup helped spark the four-game winning streak the Dolphins currently are riding. The combination of Jones and Howard, clearly one of the top corner tandems in the NFL, allows the defense to be so aggressive with its blitzing because they know the back end is covered.

Best victory: Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31

Given the degree of difficulty involved in beating a very good Arizona team on the road, this one easily stands out. That it came thanks largely to the breakthrough performance of Tagovailoa made it even sweeter.

Best Offensive Play: Mike Gesicki's catch against Buffalo

In the third quarter of the Week 2 game against the Bills, Gesicki snagged a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass above his head by reaching out with his right hand. The 12-yard completion to the Buffalo 12-yard line didn't help the Dolphins win the game, but it was highlight-reel material.

Best Defensive Play: Andrew Van Ginkel's touchdown

This was the game-changing play in the victory against the Rams in Week 8 and it came courtesy of, who else, Emmanuel Ogbah. With the Rams threatening to take the lead in a 7-7 game, Ogbah drilled Jared Goff from the side, causing a fumble that Van Ginkel returned 78 yards for a touchdown. It was part of a second-quarter blitz that paved the way for a 28-17 victory.

Best Special Teams Play: Jakeem Grant's touchdown

We easily could have gone with Jason Sanders' 56-yard field goal against the Cardinals or his 50-yard game-winner, but it's tough to ignore Jakeem Grant's punt return against the Rams, particularly since the 88-yard score set a franchise record for longest punt return.