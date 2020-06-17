As the Miami Dolphins continue to prepare for the 2020 regular season as best they can during this most unusual offseason, we will be dissecting their upcoming opponents.

The opponent for Week 7 will be the Los Angeles Chargers, who will be coming to Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

2019 Record: 5-11, fourth in AFC West (no playoffs)

Last Dolphins-Chargers Meeting: 2019 at Miami — Chargers 30, Dolphins 10

This Week 4 loss ended the nightmarish four-game start to the 2019 season for the Dolphins, though this one was a lot closer than the final score would indicate. The score actually was tied 10-10 until Philip Rivers threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to running back Austin Ekeler in the final minute of the first half. Josh Rosen made his second consecutive start at quarterback for the Dolphins and his 34-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker in the first quarter gave Miami its first lead of the season. The Dolphins had 137 yards on their first two drives, but only 102 the rest of the game.

Season in Review:

A year after going 12-4, the Chargers perfect the art of finding ways to lose in 2019. The Chargers lost nine games by seven points or less on their way to a 5-11 finish. Their point differential of minus-8 on the season actually was the seventh-best in the AFC and they also were one of only four teams (along with the Ravens, 49ers and Cowboys) to finish in the top 10 in the league in both total offense and total defense. The Chargers played the first four games of the season without starting running back Melvin Gordon, who held out in a contract dispute, and without Pro Bowl safety Derwin James, who began the season on injured reserve. The Chargers had three players selected to the Pro Bowl — wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Key Veteran Additions: T Bryan Bulaga, G Trai Turner, CB Chris Harris Jr.

The Chargers offensive line has been a problem area for a few years now, and the hope is that Bulaga and Turner can help make a difference. Bulaga signed a three-year contract as an unrestricted free agent after he started 111 games in 10 years with the Green Bay Packers. Turner was acquired in a one-for-one trade from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tackle Russell Okung. Considering that Turner is six years younger and has made the Pro Bowl each of the past five seasons, this sure looks like a good trade for the Chargers. Harris did not have a great year for the Denver Broncos, but he does have five Pro Bowls on his resume.

Key Departures: QB Philip Rivers, RB Melvin Gordon, LB Thomas Davis

The Philip Rivers era ended rather quietly in the offseason when the Chargers let him sign with the Colts as a free agent. Rivers had been the Chargers' starting quarterback since 2006, but he struggled last season when he threw 23 touchdowns but also 20 interceptions. Gordon's holdout proved a dramatic failure because he never got the new contract he wanted from the Chargers and he wasn't quite as productive after he did return. On the flip side, Gordon continued to show his ability to find the end zone and had eight rushing touchdowns to give him 36 over the past four seasons. Davis led the Chargers in tackles with 112, but he didn't make a big impact and he turned 37 in March.

Notable 2020 Draft Picks: QB Justin Herbert, LB Kenneth Murray, RB Joshua Kelley

Herbert was taken immediately after the Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa and the career trajectory of those two no doubt will be scrutinized for a while. Herbert was a much different prospect than Tua in that he's got all the prototypical quarterback traits from a physical standpoint but comes with questions about leadership and the "it factor," while Tua is pretty much the opposite. The Chargers traded up to get a second first-round pick to land Murray, a highly productive linebacker at the University of Oklahoma with off-the-charts intangibles. Kelley was the 10th running back selected and he lasted until the fourth round, but he rushed for 2,303 yards and 24 touchdowns the past two years at UCLA. He very well could serve as the complement to Ekeler in the Chargers backfield.

Prognosis:

Because the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and the Denver Broncos went 4-1 down the stretch last year with rookie Drew Lock starting at quarterback, it's easy to dismiss the Chargers when it comes to the AFC West race, particularly with the departure of Philip Rivers. But what can't be denied is the potential of the Chargers defense, which already was good before adding Harris, veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph and Murray and also could have Derwin James for the full season. The big question mark, of course, will be at quarterback. Veteran Tyrod Taylor is expected to get the call at the start of the season and he was good enough to help the Buffalo Bills reach the playoffs in 2017, even though Buffalo still went looking for a quarterback the next offseason. How well Taylor performs until Herbert takes over could go a long way toward determining whether the Chargers can get back to the playoffs in 2020.