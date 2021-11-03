The First Dolphins 2021 Week 9 Injury Report ... And What It Means

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a new injury to overcome besides his ribs

Tua Tagovailoa was in the spotlight Wednesday in the aftermath of the NFL trading deadline passing and his former University of Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III's involvement in a car accident that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman, and it continued when the first Miami Dolphins injury report of Week 9 was released.

Along with being listed with the rib injury that landed him on injured reserve in September, Tagovailoa now apparently is dealing with a finger injury on his left hand, which all fans should know is his throwing hand.

There were no injuries reported in the press box during the Dolphins' 26-11 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, which means the injury very well could have happened during practice Wednesday.

Tagovailoa was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday, after which he conducted his weekly media session.

This obviously is a situation that bears watching over the next couple of days.

Along with Tua, three other players were listed as limited participants: linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring/shoulder) and safety Brandon Jones (ankle).

Baker missed his first game as an NFL last Sunday because of the injury he sustained in the 30-28 loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7; Parker returned to the lineup against Buffalo after missing three games; Jones has been limited in practice the past three weeks, though he has yet to miss a game.

Rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle) and center Greg Mancz (groin) both were listed as full participants.

Both played against Buffalo after being limited at the start of practice last week, though Mancz was replaced in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game by Austin Reiter.

HOUSTON TEXANS INJURY REPORT

Houston's first injury report listed six players as not participating, including three for non-injury reasons.

At the top of that list, of course, was quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will finish out the season with the Texans after the Dolphins deciding against pursuing a trade for him at the deadline, according to GM Chris Grier's comments Wednesday morning.

Also not practicing for non-injury reasons were wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola, who spent the 2018 season with the Dolphins before he was released the following March shortly after Brian Flores was hired as head coach.

One player who was NOT included on the injury report but did practice was QB Tyrod Taylor, who has been out with a hamstring injury but was designated to return last week.

Reports out of Houston are that he's trending toward being able to return Sunday against the Dolphins — the reason he's not on the injury report is he's currently not on the 53-man roster and only those players are included.

The other three players who didn't practice for Houston on Wednesday were TE Pharaoh Brown (thigh), LB Christian Kirksey (thumb) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness).

Five other players were listed as limited: RB Rex Burkhead (hip), WR Chris Conley (calf), DL Jacob Martin (knee), OL Justin McCray (ankle) and LB Hardy Nickerson (concussion).