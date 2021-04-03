Dolphins 2021 Offseason Tracker

NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+SI.com
Here's the complete rundown of Miami Dolphins 2021 transactions through April 2, with commentary whenever appropriate:

MIAMI DOLPHINS

FRANCHISE PLAYER: None

TRANSITION PLAYER: None

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers)

--WR Isaiah Ford (not tendered as RFA)

--QB Jake Rudock (not tendered as ERFA)

Comment: That Reid Sinnett served as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa for the Week 17 game at Buffalo should have made it obvious the Dolphins weren't going to tender Rudock. As for Ford, the way his career has gone, we're at the point where it wouldn't be shocking if he returned somewhere down the line. 

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

--S Kavon Frazier

--RB DeAndre Washington

Comment: Frazier didn't sign his one-year contract with the Dolphins last year until  the final day of the draft, so it's a second consecutive offseason of waiting for him. He would appear, though, to have a much better chance of being brought back among those two.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None

PLAYERS ACQUIRED

--QB Jacoby Brissett (UFA Colts; $5M gtd 1 yr, $2.5M SB; up to $2.5M incentives)

--RB Malcolm Brown (UFA Rams; $1.75M/1 yr, $200K SB)

--DT Adam Butler (UFA Patriots; $7.5M/2 yrs, $3.75M gtd/$1.5M SB)

--TE/FB Cethan Carter (UFA Bengals; 3 yrs, terms unknown)

--CB Justin Coleman (FA Lions; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--WR Robert Foster (4/2; not tendered as RFA by Washington; terms unknown)

--WR Will Fuller V (UFA Texans; $10.625M gtd/1 yr, $9.635M SB; up to $3M rec/yards/TDs incentives)

--NT John Jenkins (UFA Bears; terms unknown)

--LB Benardrick McKinney (trade Texans)

--P Michael Palardy (FA Panthers; $1.4M/1 yr, $200K gtd/$100K SB)

--LB Brennan Scarlett (UFA Texans; $1.127M/1 yr, $637,500 gtd/$137,500 SB)

--LB Duke Riley (UFA Eagles; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--C Matt Skura (UFA Ravens; $1.75M/1 yr, $400K gtd/$200K SB)

Comment: FA indicates players signed after they were released by their previous team. As we've discussed before, the focus in the free agent spending was on complementary and special teams players while maintaining future flexibility, which explains the high number of one-year deals.

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED

--LB Vince Biegel (Potential UFA, $1.057M/1 yr, $25K SB)

--WR Mack Hollins (UFA; $1.127M/1 yr, $337,500 gtd/$137,500 SB)

--Adam Pankey (not tendered as RFA; terms unknown)

--LB Elandon Roberts (UFA; $1.99M/1 yr, $650K SB)

Comment: Same as with the players acquired, notice all the one-year deals here. Biegel and Roberts again get the chance to prove themselves, this time after having to overcome significant injuries (Achilles and knee, respectively).

PLAYERS LOST

--RB Matt Breida (UFA Bills; $1.055M/1 yr, $140K gtd/$40K SB)

--T Julien Davenport (UFA Colts; $1.127M/1 yr, $387,500 gtd/$137,500 SB)

--QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (UFA Washington; $10M/1 yr, $6M SB)

--DT Davon Godchaux (UFA Patriots; $15M/2 yrs, $9M gtd/$5.5M SB)

--LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (UFA Texans; $2.5M/1 yr, $1M SB)

--P Matt Haack (UFA Bills; $5.47M3 yr, $3.25M gtd/$2.25M fully gtd/$1.05M SB)

--C Ted Karras (UFA Patriots; $4M/1 yr, $3M gtd/$2M SB)

--LB Shaq Lawson (traded Texans)

--LB Kyle Van Noy (released, signed with Patriots)

Comment: What clearly stands out is the number of players gone just one year after the Dolphins acquired them. That list includes Breida, Grugier-Hill, Karras, Lawson and Van Noy. The moves involving Lawson and Van Noy were particularly interesting considering the Dolphins gave them a three-year and four-year contract, respectively, just last offseason.

