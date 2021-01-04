Breaking Down the 2021 Dolphins Opponents and Full Draft Order

The Miami Dolphins' list of 2021 opponents and draft order have been finalized after the conclusion of the 2020 season

The Miami Dolphins' 2021 opponents were finalized with the conclusion of the 2020 season Sunday.

Well, maybe.

There's the pending issue of a possible 17th game being added by NFL owners, as would be their prerogative per terms of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

More on that 17th game would look like later, after we establish what we already know.

We'll skip the annual home-and-home series against AFC East opponents.

The list of Dolphins 2021 opponents looks like this (along with information on the teams' last meeting):

Home

Houston Texans (2018 at Houston; Texans 42, Dolphins 23)

Indianapolis Colts (2019 at Indianapolis; Dolphins 16, Colts 12)

Atlanta Falcons (2017 at Atlanta; Dolphins 20, Falcons 17)

Carolina Panthers (2017 at Carolina; Panthers 45, Dolphins 21)

Baltimore Ravens (2019 at Miami; Ravens 59, Dolphins 10)

Away

Jacksonville Jaguars (2020 at Jacksonville; Jaguars 31, Dolphins 13)

Tennessee Titans (2018 at Miami; Dolphins 27, Titans 20)

New Orleans Saints (2017 at London, England; Saints 20, Dolphins 0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017 at Miami; Buccaneers 30, Dolphins 20)

Las Vegas Raiders (2020 at Las Vegas; Dolphins 26, Raiders 25)

When it comes to the 17th game, if one is added, reports have suggested it will match teams from different conferences that finish in the same place in their division and weren't already scheduled to play.

Furthermore, it's believe the division matchup for 2021 will have the AFC East facing the NFC East, which would mean the Dolphins' 17th game would be against the New York Giants (with site to be determined).

When it comes to the 2021 draft, the Dolphins — as everyone should know by now — clinched the third overall pick when the Tennessee Titans defeat the Houston Texans in a late-afternoon game Sunday.

The Dolphins' own first-round pick will be the 18th overall, the same spot used to take tackle Austin Jackson in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Dolphins, of course, also own Houston's second-round pick by virtue of the 2019 Laremy Tunsil trade and that pick will be the 36th overall. The Dolphins' own second-round selection will be the 50th overall.

Looking further down, the Dolphins also will have the 81st overall selection with their own pick in the fourth round.