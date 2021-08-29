Dolphins vs. Bengals: Halftime Highlights and Lowlights
Highlights, lowlights and observations for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their 2021 preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals:
DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS
-- Preston Williams appeared in his first game action since he sustained his foot injury at Arizona last November.
-- Solomon Kindley was the only projected starter on offense who saw playing time in the first half.
-- Kirk Merritt made a nice high catch on a third-down pass from Reid Sinnett on the second possession, then did a good job of maintaining his balance to get the first down and gain extra yardage.
-- Rookie Gerrid Doaks showed good decisiveness on a couple of runs, including his 3-yard touchdown.
-- Patrick Laird showed his dependability as a receiver when he caught two passes for 25 yards on the touchdown drive of the first quarter, including a 17-yard gain for a first-and-goal at the 8-yard line.
-- Sinnett began the Dolphins' third drive with a strike down the middle to Malcolm Perry, despite some pressure up the middle.
-- Sinnett had another nice throw between defenders when he hooked up with Kai Locksley for a 16-yard gain.
-- Jaelan Phillips did a good job of not biting on a play fake by Brandon Allen and as a result forced an incompletion when he got to the quarterback.
-- Durval Queiroz Neto had a nice seal block to spring Doaks for a 14-yard gain outside.
-- Sinnett showed great escapability in the pocket before making a 13-yard completion to Khalil McClain.
-- The Dolphins took the lead near the end of the first half after Merritt made yet another play, breaking a tackle to get to the 1-yard line.
-- Doaks continued his solid short-yardage work with his second touchdown run of the half, this one from 1 yard out.
-- Jonathan Ledbetter had pressure on Kyle Shurmur to force an incompletion on Cincinnati's final drive of the half.
DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS
-- Tackle Larnel Coleman had a rough first series, giving up pressure that led to a batted pass on first down and then giving up a sack on third down.
-- Merritt is going to have to learn to not try to hurdle a defensive back in the open field like he did at the end of his 15-yard catch on the Dolphins' touchdown drive in the first quarter. It's a move with a poor risk-reward ratio.
-- Coleman again allowed pressure on the second drive.
-- Doaks was able to gain only 1 yard on each of two consecutive carries in the first quarter.
-- Noah Igbinoghene got himself rubbed out by a Cincinnati on a short crossing pattern that allowed the Bengals to convert a third-and-7 situation in the first quarter.
-- The Dolphins got no pressure on backup quarterback Brandon Allen on a play that ended in a 23-yard completion to former Dolphins training camp wide receiver Trenton Irwin.
-- Linebacker Duke Riley was beaten for a 29-yard touchdown down the right sideline while trying to cover running back Chris Evans.
-- Locksley dropped a very catchable pass (though a bit high) on a third-down play and on the next play there appeared to be a mix-up between Sinnett and his intended receiver, leading to a Cincinnati interception.
-- New tackle Greg Little committed a false start on the first play of the Dolphins' fourth drive.
-- Coleman was flagged for holding on a play where the Bengals also were called for a horse-collar tackle.
-- Trill Williams was beaten for a 32-yard completion, but he had pretty good coverage and kudos have to go to Bengals third-string QB Kyle Shurmur.