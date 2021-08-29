Dolphins vs. Bengals: Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the first half of the Miami Dolphins preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals

Highlights, lowlights and observations for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their 2021 preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals:

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

-- Preston Williams appeared in his first game action since he sustained his foot injury at Arizona last November.

-- Solomon Kindley was the only projected starter on offense who saw playing time in the first half.

-- Kirk Merritt made a nice high catch on a third-down pass from Reid Sinnett on the second possession, then did a good job of maintaining his balance to get the first down and gain extra yardage.

-- Rookie Gerrid Doaks showed good decisiveness on a couple of runs, including his 3-yard touchdown.

-- Patrick Laird showed his dependability as a receiver when he caught two passes for 25 yards on the touchdown drive of the first quarter, including a 17-yard gain for a first-and-goal at the 8-yard line.

-- Sinnett began the Dolphins' third drive with a strike down the middle to Malcolm Perry, despite some pressure up the middle.

-- Sinnett had another nice throw between defenders when he hooked up with Kai Locksley for a 16-yard gain.

-- Jaelan Phillips did a good job of not biting on a play fake by Brandon Allen and as a result forced an incompletion when he got to the quarterback.

-- Durval Queiroz Neto had a nice seal block to spring Doaks for a 14-yard gain outside.

-- Sinnett showed great escapability in the pocket before making a 13-yard completion to Khalil McClain.

-- The Dolphins took the lead near the end of the first half after Merritt made yet another play, breaking a tackle to get to the 1-yard line.

-- Doaks continued his solid short-yardage work with his second touchdown run of the half, this one from 1 yard out.

-- Jonathan Ledbetter had pressure on Kyle Shurmur to force an incompletion on Cincinnati's final drive of the half.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

-- Tackle Larnel Coleman had a rough first series, giving up pressure that led to a batted pass on first down and then giving up a sack on third down.

-- Merritt is going to have to learn to not try to hurdle a defensive back in the open field like he did at the end of his 15-yard catch on the Dolphins' touchdown drive in the first quarter. It's a move with a poor risk-reward ratio.

-- Coleman again allowed pressure on the second drive.

-- Doaks was able to gain only 1 yard on each of two consecutive carries in the first quarter.

-- Noah Igbinoghene got himself rubbed out by a Cincinnati on a short crossing pattern that allowed the Bengals to convert a third-and-7 situation in the first quarter.

-- The Dolphins got no pressure on backup quarterback Brandon Allen on a play that ended in a 23-yard completion to former Dolphins training camp wide receiver Trenton Irwin.

-- Linebacker Duke Riley was beaten for a 29-yard touchdown down the right sideline while trying to cover running back Chris Evans.

-- Locksley dropped a very catchable pass (though a bit high) on a third-down play and on the next play there appeared to be a mix-up between Sinnett and his intended receiver, leading to a Cincinnati interception.

-- New tackle Greg Little committed a false start on the first play of the Dolphins' fourth drive.

-- Coleman was flagged for holding on a play where the Bengals also were called for a horse-collar tackle.

-- Trill Williams was beaten for a 32-yard completion, but he had pretty good coverage and kudos have to go to Bengals third-string QB Kyle Shurmur.