Dolphins 2021 Trade Deadline Primer

The National Hockey League trade deadline produces so much action every year that there's actually a live television show to talk about all the moves and deals that materialize.

It's obviously not quite the same thing for the NFL, and many trade deadlines come and go with the majority of teams having not made a move on that final day.

But there's always speculation, and that's certainly the case this year with the Miami Dolphins, who not only have widely been discussed as trying to finalize a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson but also have some key players who teams might want to land in light of Miami's nightmare of a season.

But being realistic, sure, the possibility exists that the Dolphins could be involved in maybe as many as three trades involving big-name players — maybe even four or five if we want to push the envelope — it's just as feasible they could end up doing nothing before the trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

That actually would be more par for the course looking back at the trade deadline history, though it should be mentioned that the Dolphins were involved in two of the three trades that went down on deadline day last year.

But those — no offense to the players involved — weren't exactly blockbusters because they involved the Dolphins swapping late-round picks with the Kansas City Chiefs and getting running back DeAndre Washington and also sending wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England for a 2022 late-round pick, only to have Ford get released by the Patriots after a month and then come back to Miami.

RECENT DOLPHINS DEADLINE DEALS

No, the last trade-deadline move of significance the Dolphins have made came in 2017 when they sent running back Jay Ajayi, a year removed from a 1,200-yard rushing season and Pro Bowl invitation, to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft that they ultimated used in running back Kalen Ballage.

The Dolphins also made a move at the trade deadline in 2019, but that basically involved taking on the salary of cornerback Aqib Talib to get a fifth-round pick from the L.A. Rams.

We have discussed numerous times all that's involved in consummating a trade with Houston for Watson, one the Dolphins and Texans both appear interested in making but one that involves several issues to resolve.

Acquiring Watson would give the Dolphins a bona fide franchise quarterback for the next decade, assuming his legal situation doesn't preclude him from playing in the NFL, and one would hope Miami certainly would have landed some assurances of that before giving up significant assets.

In other words, it would be a move made with the long term in mind because there's really no logical reason for the Dolphins to sacrifice future assets while sporting a 1-7 record. Watson is an outlier in that regard, and it's really difficult to envision the Dolphins making any other kind of move to acquire a player or players.

If anything, the Dolphins will be sellers, though nobody is expecting a fire sale.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Xavien Howard are both talented players who very well might come up in trade conversations Tuesday, if they haven't already, but whether the Dolphins would be willing to move on from either obviously will depend on what kind of offer they get.

And let's keep in mind that if the Dolphins want to move on from Parker because of his history of injury issues, any team looking to acquire him will have those same concerns. And that also applies to Howard and his contract situation.

Finally, the Dolphins have some pending free agents who perhaps could draw some interest, such as defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, though this might come down to whether they fit into the team's long-term plans.

And then there's the surplus at tight end, which has caused the Dolphins to make rookie third-round pick Hunter Long inactive for five of the first eight games. Perhaps a team with a need at the position (such as Green Bay) could reach out to the Dolphins to see if they might be willing to part with one of those tight ends, up to and including Mike Gesicki, who like Ogbah is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

As we mentioned early, though, the NFL trade deadline always produces a lot more speculation than actual moves, so don't expect this year to be different.

The possibility, maybe even likelihood, is that the Dolphins will end up doing little on trade deadline day. Maybe even nothing.