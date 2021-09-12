Dolphins Week 1 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the first half of the Dolphins regular season opener at New England

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their 2021 regular season opener against the New England Patriots:

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

-- The first big play on defense came courtesy of cornerback Byron Jones, whose blitz rattled rookie QB Mac Jones into throwing the ball backward to avoid a sack. The result was a 13-yard loss that derailed New England's scoring threat.

-- Andrew Van Ginkel's pressure forced Jones to get rid of the ball early on the final third down of the first drive, leading to a short gain on third-and-19.

-- On the first offensive play, Tua threw a quick strike on a slant and Jaylen Waddle used his speed to turn it into a 17-yard gain.

-- Guard Solomon Kindley had a key block to spring Myles Gaskin on a 15-yard that converted a third-and-3 on that first drive.

-- The Dolphins got RB Salvon Ahmed out in space on a swing pass and the easy completion resulted in an 18-yard gain inside the New England 10-yard line.

-- Nice block by Robert Hunt to spring Gaskin for an 8-yard gain to the 3.

-- Great play call on second-and-2 from the 3 with the Tua keeper, who pretty much could have walked into the end zone after faking the handoff.

-- Great play by safety Eric Rowe to strip the ball away from rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson after a short completion, leading to the fumble recovery by Zach Sieler.

-- Elandon Roberts and John Jenkins teamed up to stuff Damien Harris for no gain on a second-and-2 run.

-- Rookie safety Jevon Holland, who showed a knack for interceptions in training camp, forced a fumble with a low tackle of tight end Jonnu Smith, though the Patriots recovered the loose ball.

-- Tua threw a strike to DeVante Parker on a deep slant, good for a 23-yard completion to the 48.

-- On consecutive plays on a New England drive in the second quarter, Jason McCourty batted a deep pass away and Emmanuel Ogbah followed that on third down by knocking down a pass at the line of scrimmage.

-- Salvon Ahmed's ability to bounce off a defender turned a 1-yard gain after a short completion into a 6-yard pick-up.

-- After dropping an easy pass earlier, Waddle made a great adjustment on a deep ball to make a 36-yard reception late in the second quarter.

-- Jacoby Brissett came into the game to run a quarterback sneak on third-and-1 and gained 3 yards with a second effort.

-- Jason Sanders nailed a 48-yard field goal on the last play of the half ... because that's what Jason Sanders does.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

-- The first play from scrimmage was a nightmare as the front seven got cleared out and the result was a 35-yard run by Damien Harris.

-- The Dolphins suffered a potential blow to their defense on that first drive when nose tackle Raekwon Davis went down with a knee injury when somebody fell into his right knee.

-- The offensive line allowed penetration on two first-quarter runs that went for 1-yard losses.

-- Tua had his one negative play in the first two drives when he misfired trying to hit Mike Gesicki over the middle and went low.

-- The pass protection broke down on a third-and-11 after the Sieler fumble recovery, leading to the sack of Tua, though the holding call on rookie Liam Eichenberg was nothing short of a horrible call.

-- New England's third down began with a way-too-easy 11-yard run by Damien Harris up the middle when the middle of the line was cleared out.

-- The Dolphins got mixed up in their coverage on a third-and-6 for New England from the Miami 35 when they left wide receiver Jakobi Meyers wide open past the first-down marker for an easy 21-yard completion.

-- The Dolphins' third drive ended when Waddle failed to come down with a very catchable pass from Tua near the sideline. This (inconsistent hands) unfortunately was something we saw from Waddle throughout training camp.

-- Tua made a bad decision when he tried to force a throw down the middle after getting pressure with Mike Gesicki well covered. The ball was tipped and safety Devin McCourty almost came up with a pick for the Patriots.

-- Elandon Roberts had a drive-stopping sack negated when he was called for roughness because he tackled Jones at the knees. Roberts was losing his balance moving forward, which makes it just a really tough play for him.

-- The defense played really soft coverage on a second-and-goal from the 7, making for an easy completion to Nelson Agholor for the touchdown.

-- Eichenberg allowed Josh Uche to get around him for a key sack on third-and-5 in the final seconds of the first half.