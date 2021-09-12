Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 1 Inactives

Tackle Austin Jackson indeed will be in the lineup when the Miami Dolphins face the New England Patriots in their season opener at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Jackson was removed from the injury report Sunday morning and was not among the five inactives for the game.

The one eye-opening name on the inactive list was 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who was one of three defensive backs among the inactives.

It might not be overly surprising, however, given that Igbinoghene probably would stand as at least the fifth cornerback on the roster behind Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Justin Coleman and Nik Needham.

The other two DBs who are inactive are rookie free agent Trill Williams and newcomer Elijah Campbell, who was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets after the cuts to the 53-player limit.

Wide receiver Preston Williams also is inactive, which was to be expected given the fact he was limited in practice all week and head coach Brian Flores said he was still working his way back from his 2020 foot injury.

It's also interesting to note that tackle Greg Little is inactive, removing one potential option as the starting left tackle.

At this point, the Dolphins either will be going with Jackson as the starting left tackle or it will be rookie second-round Liam Eichenberg.

The New England inactives are LB Ronnie Perkins, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Devin Asiasi, T Yodny Cajuste, CB Shaun Wade and K Quinn Nordin, as the Patriots will be going with veteran Nick Folk as their kicker for the opener.