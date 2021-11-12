Dolphins Week 10 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the Miami Dolphins game the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

-- Nice job by both Brandon Jones and Andrew Van Ginkel in how they played a Lamar Jackson keeper on the first drive, holding him to a 2-yard gain.

-- Albert Wilson made a couple of nice cuts after catching a quick pass at the line, and the result was a 16-yard gain on the Dolphins' first possession.

-- Christian Wilkins' penetration gave Devonta Freeman not room to run and allowed Emmanuel Ogbah to throw him down for a 2-yard loss.

-- Safety Eric Rowe forced a fumble while stopping Marquise Brown short of the first down on Baltimore's second drive, setting the stage for a rare missed field goal attempt by Justin Tucker.

-- Jevon Holland made up a lot of ground quickly to break up a Jackson pass downfield intended for Marquise Brown.

-- Good coverage helped Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel get to Jackson for a 9-yard sack on third-and-5 on the final play of the first quarter.

-- Wilson broke a tackle in the backfield to pick up 5 yards on a jet sweep.

-- Van Ginkel's pressure forced an errant throw by Jackson (behind Brown) on a second-and-10, leading to a three-and-out.

-- Brissett did a nice job of hitting Jaylen Waddle for a 12-yard gain on Miami's fourth drive in the face of pressure rom the outside.

-- Tight end Adam Shaheen came down with a season-long 21-yard catch on a third-and-1 when he boxed out safety Chuck Clark and high-pointed the ball in front of him. That play set up Jason Sanders' 31-yard field goal.

-- The Dolphins had a great defensive series late in the first half after Baltimore got a first down. Wilkins stuffed Le'Veon Bell for no gain on a first-down run; Emmanuel Ogbah batted down a pass on second down; Xavien Howard came up to tackle Brown after a 3-yard gain after a quick completion near the sideline.

-- Linebacker Jerome Baker's speed came in handy when he chased down Devonta Freeman from behind to stop him after a 2-yard gain on third-and-5 in the final minute of the first half.

-- Two plays after Isaiah Ford ran a crisp route for a 19-yard gain, the Dolphins took advantage o a breakdown of a coverage mix-up for a 52-yard completion to Ford again.

-- On the next play, Brissett connected with Shaheen for an 11-yard gain to the Baltimore 4-yard line to set up Sanders' 22-yard field goal and a 6-3 lead at halftime.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

-- The defense let wide receiver Devin Duvernay get the corner on a jet sweep and the result was a 19-yard gain. Hard to tell whether it was Xavien Howard who failed to contain outside or Eric Rowe not being able to stay with Duvernay as he moved across the field.

-- Not a good sign that Devonta Freeman was able to get up after falling down at the line of scrimmage and still gain 4 yards on second-and-3. Raekwon Davis touched Freeman, but it looked like it was just after Freeman after gotten off his knees.

-- The Dolphins' first third-down situation ended with a sack of Jacoby Brissett when Robert Hunt blocked his opponent sideways right into Austin Jackson, clearing a path for pass rusher Odafe Oweh.

-- Punter Michael Palardy followed that with an unimpressive 38-yard punt out of bounds.

-- The Dolphins tried a pitch to Myles Gaskin on second-and-10 on their second possession, but he had nowhere to run and was dropped for a 1-yard loss.

-- Mike Gesicki dropped a pass on third-and-11, though he would have been tackled short of the first-down marker anyway.

-- The Dolphins went for an option pass with Wilson, but he couldn't find anybody open and ended up losing 1 yard after running the ball.

-- Brissett faced some pressure on the next third-down situation but still came up with a really ugly throw yards short of Gesicki.

-- Durham Smythe's holding penalty on first-and-goal from the 5 proved too much to overcome in terms of the Dolphins ending their fourth drive with a touchdown.