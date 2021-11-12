Dolphins Week 10 Victory: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 22-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens

The Miami Dolphins improved to 3-7 on the season with their stunning 22-10 against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Xavien Howard's touchdown

In a game where field goals had accounted for all the scoring to that point, leave it to Xavien Howard to come up with the big-time play on defense. This was yet another example of Howard's big-time playmaking ability as he ripped the ball out of wide receiver Sammy Watkins' hands following a short completion, then showed his running back-like skills to return the fumble 49 yards to the end zone. It's almost ironic that the two signature plays in 2021 from the man who reached double digits in interceptions last season have been recoveries of fumbles that he forced.

2. Tua's 64-yard completion to Albert Wilson

The Dolphins needed their offense to come through to make their 15-10 lead stand up after Baltimore scored its first touchdown, and the answer came very early in the drive after Myles Gaskin was stopped for no gain on first down from the 25. The Dolphins took advantage of a major Baltimore blunder when no defender picked up Wilson running downfield after he went in motion from the right to the left of the offensive formation at the snap. The result was an easy completion, and by the time Wilson finally was brought down, he had reached the Ravens 11-yard line.

3. Elandon Roberts' third-quarter sack

We actually could choose here between Roberts' sack on first-and-10 from the Dolphins 40 or the one on Baltimore's previous possession by Adam Butler on second-and-10 from the Miami 39. In both instances, the sacks derailed what looked like promising Ravens drives and contributed to Lamar Jackson's frustration.

4. Myles Gaskin's 7-yard run late in the fourth quarter

Even after the long completion to Wilson, the Dolphins still needed at least another first down to all but clinch the victory and things didn't look good after a false-start penalty on Robert Hunt left Miami with a second-and-9 from the Baltimore 10-yard line. Gaskin's run didn't clinch anything, but put the Dolphins in position to slam the door, which they did when Gaskin gained 2 yards on third-and-2 for a first down that all but ended the game and Tua Tagovailoa followed with a touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

5. Jacoby Brissett's 52-yard pass to Isaiah Ford

This again was a case of the Dolphins taking advantage of a busted coverage that allowed Ford to run free in the secondary after he got past the cornerback at the line of scrimmage. The long completion in the final minute of the second quarter allowed the Dolphins to kick a field goal and take a 6-3 lead into halftime, which provided much better vibes after a strong first-half performance than against Buffalo in Week 8 when they dominated the first half but were tied 3-3 after the first half.