The Five Biggest Storylines of the Dolphins-Ravens Week 10 Matchup

As the Miami Dolphins prepare the face the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night, we examine the five biggest storylines for this matchup:

For a second consecutive week, game day arrived with uncertainty as to whether Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett would start at quarterback for the Dolphins. Tagovailoa obviously will get the start if he's deemed ready to go, but that decision likely won't come until after pregame warmups. There's always going to be scrutiny on Tua whenever he's in the lineup, but he just might be amplified if he plays against Baltimore in light of his finger injury.

2. Slowing Down Jackson

Of course, it won't matter who plays quarterback for the Dolphins if the defense doesn't find a way to slow down MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. We don't need to remind everyone the number Jackson did against Miami in the 2019 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium, though the massive turnover on the Dolphins roster heading into that game made it almost a mission impossible on that day. The problem with stopping Jackson, of course, is that he's become dangerous as a passer along with being perhaps the greatest running quarterback in NFL history.

This is a recurring theme for the Dolphins offensive line, the question heading into a game of whether it will be able to protect the quarterback. It should be noted that Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is a big fan of blitzing, and let's just say the Dolphins O-line hasn't been particularly impressive at picking up the blitz so far this season. A sub-plot to this storyline is whether head coach Brian Flores will stick with the same five guys up front for the start and duration of the game after saying this week that discussions were held among the coaching staff about potential changes — though those are hard to implement on a short week.

4. Halting Hollywood

If we're going to bring up the 2019 opener, as we did earlier, we have to mention the big plays by wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who had touchdowns of 43 and 87 yards in the first quarter of that forgettable afternoon. Brown easily is Baltimore's big-play threat in the passing game and will merit attention, though the Dolphins also will have to be leery of tight end Mark Andrews.

A common theme in Baltimore's dominance over the Dolphins since John Harbaugh became head coach in 2008 has been physicality, which was even evident that first year when Miami baffled opponents all year with their Wildcat formation — except when they faced the Ravens. We've already addressed the offensive line, but the front seven also has to be able to control the line of scrimmage to stop the Baltimore running game and make Jackson as one-dimensional as possible.