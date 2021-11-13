The Five Biggest Storylines of the Dolphins-Ravens Matchup ... How They Played Out

Before the Miami Dolphins faced the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night, we examined the five biggest storylines for this matchup.

Now it's time to look back and see how those played out.

BEORE THE GAME: For a second consecutive week, game day arrived with uncertainty as to whether Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett would start at quarterback for the Dolphins. Tagovailoa obviously will get the start if he's deemed ready to go, but that decision likely won't come until after pregame warmups. There's always going to be scrutiny on Tua whenever he's in the lineup, but he just might be amplified if he plays against Baltimore in light of his finger injury.

IN THE GAME: As hard to believe as it might be, the situation got even more bizarre once the game started with Jacoby Brissett again behind center. Tagovailoa replaced him in the third quarter after Brissett was injured on a third-down sack, even though FOX's Kristina Pink reported that Brissett had been cleared to go back into the game. That, of course, prompted analysts everywhere to wonder why Tua hadn't started in the first place. In any event, Tua did his job upon entering the lineup, took advantage of a bad Baltimore breakdown like Brissett had done in the first half and helped the Dolphins pull off the stunning upset.

2. Slowing Down Jackson

BEFORE THE GAME: Of course, it won't matter who plays quarterback for the Dolphins if the defense doesn't find a way to slow down MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. We don't need to remind everyone the number Jackson did against Miami in the 2019 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium, though the massive turnover on the Dolphins roster heading into that game made it almost a mission impossible on that day. The problem with stopping Jackson, of course, is that he's become dangerous as a passer along with being perhaps the greatest running quarterback in NFL history.

IN THE GAME: As much fun as Jackson had coming back to South Florida in the 2019 opener when he posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3, that's how miserable his night was this time. The Dolphins defense harassed him all night while holding Baltimore to its lowest regular season point total since Jackson took over as a starter in 2018.

BEFORE THE GAME: This is a recurring theme for the Dolphins offensive line, the question heading into a game of whether it will be able to protect the quarterback. It should be noted that Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is a big fan of blitzing, and let's just say the Dolphins O-line hasn't been particularly impressive at picking up the blitz so far this season. A sub-plot to this storyline is whether head coach Brian Flores will stick with the same five guys up front for the start and duration of the game after saying this week that discussions were held among the coaching staff about potential changes — though those are hard to implement on a short week.

IN THE GAME: Flores confirmed the day after the game what we had suspected, that a short week wasn't the time to make changes on the offensive line. So the same group went out there and had a performance that best could be described as spotty. The line gave up four sacks, though one of them when Albert Wilson decided to run after not finding anybody open on what was supposed to be an option pass. There also were five penalties on the offensive line, including the now-famous illegal touching call on Robert Hunt when he caught Tua's attempted screen pass to Myles Gaskin.

4. Halting Hollywood

BEFORE THE GAME: If we're going to bring up the 2019 opener, as we did earlier, we have to mention the big plays by wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who had touchdowns of 43 and 87 yards in the first quarter of that forgettable afternoon. Brown easily is Baltimore's big-play threat in the passing game and will merit attention, though the Dolphins also will have to be leery of tight end Mark Andrews.

IN THE GAME: Jackson certainly did try to get Brown involved as he targeted him 13 times, but there was very little production. Brown caught only six of those passes and for only 37 yards with a long gain of only 11 yards. Credit the pressure on Jackson, good coverage and some drops for the Dolphins being able to make Brown a non-factor in this game.

BEFORE THE GAME: A common theme in Baltimore's dominance over the Dolphins since John Harbaugh became head coach in 2008 has been physicality, which was even evident that first year when Miami baffled opponents all year with their Wildcat formation — except when they faced the Ravens. We've already addressed the offensive line, but the front seven also has to be able to control the line of scrimmage to stop the Baltimore running game and make Jackson as one-dimensional as possible.

IN THE GAME: The Dolphins didn't necessarily dominate the line of scrimmage because their success on defense came largely because of their blitzing, but they also didn't get blown off the line and that forced Baltimore to throw and get gadgety with their running game. After a tough opening drive, the Dolphins did a really good job against running backs Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell, which put the focus on Jackson and allowed the defense to turn the blitz loose on the quarterback. On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins didn't run the ball effectively (nothing new there) but gave Brissett and Tagovailoa enough protection at times to throw the ball downfield and take advantage of poor coverage.