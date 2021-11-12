Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 10 Inactives

    Wide receiver Preston Williams will be back in the lineup, but it's the same old story for rookie tight end Hunter Long
    So much for the idea of new offensive tackle Greg Little maybe getting a chance for the Miami Dolphins in their Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.

    Little, the former Carolina Panthers second-round pick acquired in a trade for a late-round pick in early August, will be inactive for the 10th time in 10 games this season.

    It also will be a familiar story for rookie third-round pick Hunter Long, who will be inactive for the seventh time this season. As head coach Brian Flores explained this week, the problem for Long is the team's depth at tight end with Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter.

    One player who'll be making a return to the lineup Thursday night is wide receiver Preston Williams, who was inactive the past two games.

    He was left behind in South Florida when the Dolphins played at Buffalo in Week 8 because of a disciplinary issue and was bypassed in favor of practice squad elevation Kirk Merritt for the game against the Houston Texans in Week 9 — even though Flores said that was not related to discipline.

    The other three inactive players for the Dolphins against Baltimore will be safety Sheldrick Redwine, defensive back Elijah Campbell and new linebacker Darius Hodge.

    Campbell was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week with a toe injury. He's been a valuable member of the special teams and it might be that his role gets filled by 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.

    Redwine, like Williams, didn't travel to Buffalo because of a disciplinary issue and he's still waiting to play his first game for the Dolphins after being signed off the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

    Rookie DB Trill Williams will be active for only the third time this season; defensive tackle John Jenkins will be active for the first time since the game against Jacksonville in London on Oct. 17.

    BALTIMORE RAVENS INACTIVE REPORT

    The Baltimore inactives are WR James Proche II, RB Latavius Murray, S Ar'Darius Washington, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, OL Patrick Mekari, TE Nick Boyle and DT Brandon Williams.

    Murray, Mekari, Boyle and Williams all were on the Ravens injury report as either doubtful or questionable.

    Baltimore made four roster moves Thursday, activating CB Chris Westry off injured reserve, signing TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster, and elevating G James Carpenter and G/DT Khalil McKenzie from the practice squad.

    McKenzie is the son of Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie.

