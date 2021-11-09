Dolphins 2021 Week 10 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins ending their seven-game losing streak with a victory against the Houston Texans did not seem to impress NFL observers very much

The Miami Dolphins finally ended their long losing streak Sunday, but the way they did and the opponent they faced combined to leave less than a favorable impression when it comes to those putting together NFL power rankings.

Remarkably, the Dolphins stayed in the same spot in all seven of the outlets used for our power rankings — SI.com, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, Yahoo Sports, USA Today, CBSsports.com and ESPN.

As we have in the past few weeks, the Dolphins stand either 29th or 30th among the 32 teams in the league depending on whose rankings you want to believe.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week 10, with the previous ranking in parentheses and the comments from each outlet:

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 29 (29)

Analysis: Befuddling on all fronts, the Dolphins were supposed to realize the fruits of their rebuild this year, but instead are embroiled in a perpetual quarterback controversy. Their affections for Deshaun Watson were made known before the trade deadline. Now, they must play out the string on this lost season pretending they’re still concerned about developing Tua Tagovailoa.

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 29 (29)

Analysis: "The Dolphins committed five turnovers on Sunday, a guaranteed way to ensure a loss in the NFL -- unless you're playing the Houston Texans. A win is a win, but questions continue to swirl around the quarterback position after a broken finger forced Tua Tagovailoa out of action due to injury for the fifth time this season. Tua has been unable to stay healthy at the college or pro levels, a reality that doesn't build the case that he's the long-term answer for the Dolphins. This all still feels like it's headed in a certain -- morally dubious -- direction in Miami. A bad look for everyone involved."

ESPN

Ranking: No. 30 (30)

Analysis on one bold second-half prediction: "WR Jaylen Waddle will become the second rookie in NFL history to catch 100-plus passes. Waddle's production in terms of receptions and targets has proved to be quarterback-proof, logging six or more targets in seven of Miami's nine games this season. The yards haven't been there, but he is the Dolphins' most reliable receiver and will continue to be used as such in an offense that throws the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. Waddle is on pace for 112 catches for 992 yards on 156 targets."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 30 (30)

Analysis: "Jacoby Brissett did some good things playing for Tua Tagovailoa. But the rest of this season is all about Tagovailoa."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 30 (30)

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa broke a finger in his throwing hand and was unable to go. Jacoby Brissett has starting experience and should be able to survive against a bottom-five defense, but that was hardly the case. He threw 2 INTs and lost 1 fumble. Miami’s offense just hasn’t found any sort of groove this season. The Dolphins are in a peculiar position. They don’t have their own first-round pick (which will likely be a top-five selection). They absolutely must win some football games this season, or Brian Flores and Co. are in trouble. Miami rebuilt for years, acquiring swaths of additional draft picks, to no avail. They need Tua back, he needs to play well, and they need to figure out how to look respectable for their final eight games."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 30 (30)

Analysis: "It's not like Tua Tagovailoa's injuries aren't significant. He has missed time with broken ribs, and missed Sunday's game with a fractured finger. But fair or not, when quarterbacks miss too many games due to injuries, it's a mark against them. Missing games is not helping Tagovailoa's reputation."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 30 (30)

Analysis: "How bad are they at running the ball and/or blocking for their backs? Myles Gaskin carried 20 times Sunday ... for 34 yards. Needless to say, Miami ranks last in the league rushing the ball."