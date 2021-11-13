Dolphins 2021 Week 10 Report Card

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a stunning upset when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 22-10, at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.

Here's the weekly breakdown on how each position group performed:

Quarterbacks

It was a weird night at quarterback for the Dolphins, as we have indicated before, though it probably would surprise many to find out Miami passed for 314 yards on the night. Of course, two blown coverages leading to passes of 52 and 64 yards certainly helps. It's pretty clear that Tua Tagovailoa was the more effective of the two quarterbacks on this night and he's the one who led the one touchdown, sparked by his 64-yard completion to Albert Wilson. Tagovailoa also led a field goal drive, while Brissett led two field goal drives, the second helped by his 52-yard completion to Isaiah Ford. Tua also had a touchdown on his quarterback sneak to close out the scoring. There were missed throws by both quarterbacks in what overall could best be described as an OK performance. Grade: B-

Running backs

The running backs again made very little happen, though it's like they had great blocking in front of them. Myles Gaskin did have a 14-yard reception and he also came through with two clutch runs of 7 and 2 yards to convert a second-and-9 situation that all but clinched the victory before Tua's touchdown. Salvon Ahmed and Patrick Laird also saw action but had no noticeable plays. Grade: C

Wide receivers

For a change, this wasn't all about Jaylen Waddle in this game, even though he did contribute a 35-yard reception that set up a field goal. It was Albert Wilson who was the most productive wide receiver in this game, as he finished with 106 total yards, including the huge 64-yard reception in the fourth quarter and a 14-yard run on a jet sweep. Isaiah Ford also had four catches, including a 52-yard gain in the second quarter. Preston Williams was back in the lineup but didn't have a catch on two targets. There were no clear drops by the wide receivers. Grade: B

Tight ends

After being one of the Dolphins' most effective players the past few weeks, Mike Gesicki had a rather forgettable night against Baltimore. It was bad enough that he was held without a catch for the second time this season, but this happened while he was targeted seven times. He dropped one pass. Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen each had a big play in the passing game, a 23-yard reception for Smythe and a 21-yarder for Smythe that set up a field goal. The run blocking was not effective in this game, and the tight ends share in the responsibility. Grade: C

Offensive line

The Dolphins again went with the same group of Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Austin Reiter, Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis, and it's probably not a good sign that the play that stood out up front actually was a penalty. The illegal touching penalty made for a fun story, but it still was a penalty — and it was one of four called on the offensive line in one drive. As mentioned before, there was no run blocking. While the Dolphins gave up four sacks, the pass blocking wasn't overall terrible (though the standards right now are pretty low). Grade: C-

Defensive line

Because of all the blitzing and the great work done in the open field, this was a night for the defensive line to take a back seat. That doesn't mean the big guys didn't do a good job because they did. It just wasn't very splashy. Emmanuel Ogbah again was a factor as he had a tackle for loss and a pass defensed, though his best play might have come when he got in the passing lane on an intended screen, forcing Lamar Jackson to hold the ball and leading to a sack by Adam Butler. Christian Wilkins had another good outing. Grade: A-

Linebackers

The defense had nine consecutive drives between the second and fourth quarters where it held Baltimore to no more than one first down, which speaks to great work by everybody on defense. Andrew Van Ginkel had his best game of the season, Jaelan Phillips again was a factor and Jerome Baker also made some plays, particularly when he chased down Devin Duvernay on a third-down stop. Elandon Roberts had a sack. Grade: A

Secondary

The one position unit that made the biggest difference in the game, and we start obviously with the tremendous blitzing job by Jevon Holland Brandon Jones. Holland is quickly becoming a star at safety and he had himself a monster game with five tackles, a sack and two passes defensed. Xavien Howard, of course, had the biggest play of the game with his strip/fumble recovery/touchdown in the fourth quarter. Yes, Byron Jones allowed some completions, but Baltimore didn't have a pass play longer than 20 yards until after the second-half two-minute warning. If we want to get picky, there appeared to be massive confusion on Baltimore's touchdown, leading to tight end Mark Andrews being left alone in the end zone. But it was overall a brilliant performance by the secondary. Grade: A

Special teams

It was a very uneventful night on special teams, with the most noteworthy development being Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed a 48-yard attempt in the first half. Jason Sanders was 3-for-3 for the Dolphins, though all three were short kicks (31, 22, 29 yards). Michael Palardy's highlight was pinning the Ravens at the 1-yard line, though they proceeded to put together a 99-yard drive. There were no long returns by either team. Grade: B