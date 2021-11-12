Dolphins 2021 Week 10 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

It finally was a busy game for wide receiver Albert Wilson, while five Miami Dolphins players never got off the field on defense against Baltimore

It probably was no coincidence that three of the best individual performances for the Miami Dolphins in their Thursday night victory against the Baltimore Ravens were turned in by the players who were given extended roles: Albert Wilson, Andrew Van Ginkel and Justin Coleman.

After playing a total of only 22 snaps the previous three games combined, Wilson played 38 snaps against the Ravens and finished with more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

Wilson's 38 snaps was by far the second-highest total for a Dolphins wide receiver, behind only the 61 snaps for Jaylen Waddle.

Preston Williams played only 18 snaps in his return to the lineup, while Mack Hollins was down to 13 offensive snaps after playing 60 in the victory against the Houston Texans in Week 9.

It quite frankly was always baffling to see Wilson play such a limited role on offense, though head coach Brian Flores pointed out he challenge the receiver in practice this week to deliver with more opportunities.

Coleman, who put the exclamation point in the 22-10 victory with an interception in the zone, replaced Nik Needham as the nickel corner, playing 44 defensive snaps to Needham's four.

In the previous three games, Coleman had played 34 combined snaps on defense, while Needham had played at least 40 snaps in six of the previous seven games.

And then there's Van Ginkel, who played a career-high 67 snaps (out of 73 for the Dolphins defense) and finished with half a sack, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed. The performance was more like vintage 2020 Van Ginkel than we've seen so far this season.

BACKFIELD WATCH

For those keeping score, the Dolphins quarterbacks ended up playing a similar number of snaps after Tua Tagovailoa replaced Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter.

Brissett finished with slightly more snaps, 37-32.

At running back, Myles Gaskin not surprisingly again had the starring role, but what was notable was that Patrick Laird got the second-most snaps (16) at the position ahead of Salvon Ahmed (9).

DURABLE DEFENDERS

The Dolphins relied on their front-line defensive players against Baltimore, with five of them playing every snap.

That includes the two young safeties — Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland — along with Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Jerome Baker.

The Dolphins opened with a four-linebacker look, but starters Duke Riley and Elandon Roberts each ended up playing less than 30 snaps, as the defense eventually went more with extra defensive backs.

Up front, it was interesting to note that defensive tackle Christian Wilkins played a season-low 34 snaps (out of 73), though he looked effective once again. Raekwon Davis also played a season-low 23 snaps.

SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY

Our weekly check on the non-specialists who didn't get a snap on offense or defense once again starts with 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who simply can't crack the rotation at cornerback.

Joining him were special teams captain Clayton Fejedelem, tight end Cethan Carter, and guards Solomon Kindley and Robert Jones.

Rookie cornerback Trill Williams and center Cameron Tom (signed to the active roster Wednesday) both were active but did not play against Baltimore.