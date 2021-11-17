Breaking Down the First Week 11 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had a new name on their injury report Wednesday, and it's a significant one.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was among two players who did not participate in practice, according to the first injury report of Week 11 ahead of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

There's no clear indication as to when or how Wilkins was injured, though the only injury reported in the press box during the Thursday night victory against Baltimore was the knee injury sustained by quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter.

The Dolphins conducted a regular practice Monday and tackle Greg Little was placed on injured reserve the following day, meaning it's entirely possible (if not likely) that Wilkins also was injured in practice when the team returned from its mini-bye.

Regardless, Wilkins' status is one to watch considering the significant progress he's made in 2021, his third season in the NFL.

It's also possible that the signing of veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings to the practice squad Tuesday was related to Wilkins' status, though the Dolphins also have veteran nose tackle John Jenkins who could step up and play a bigger role.

The other player who did not practice Wednesday was defensive back Elijah Campbell, who missed the Baltimore game with a toe injury. Campbell has been a mainstay on special teams and perhaps the Dolphins signing Jamal Perry to the active roster is an indication that Campbell is likely to have to miss a second consecutive game.

The Dolphins listed three players as limited participants Wednesday, starting with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's still dealing with his finger injury, though head coach Brian Flores has said he expects him to start against the Jets.

Also limited were safety Brandon Jones (ankle) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back).

Jones has been on the injury report for several weeks now with that ankle injury, but he has yet to miss a game. He was not spotted at practice Monday.

Among the four players listed as full participants but on the injury report was Brissett with his knee injury.

The others were LB Jerome Baker (knee), G Robert Jones (wrist) and TE Adam Shaheen (shoulder).

JETS INJURY REPORT

The Jets listed three players as limited participants in practice Wednesday, most notably quarterback Zach Wilson (knee).

That came after head coach Robert Saleh revealed that veteran Joe Flacco would be starting at quarterback against the Dolphins.

Also listed as limited was rookie first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker, the guard from USC. Vera-Tucker has started all nine games for the Jets this season.