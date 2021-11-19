Five Biggest Storylines for Week 11 Dolphins-Jets Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it three victories in a row when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Here are the five biggest storylines heading into the matchup:

1. Tua Back in Charge

After serving as a backup the past two games and coming off the bench in the Thursday night victory against the Baltimore Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa will be back as the starting quarterback against the Jets. Ironically, this will be Tua's first start against the Jets after he came off the bench for the game at Hard Rock Stadium last year and missed the rematch in New York because of a thumb injury.

2. Can Offense Come Up Big?

The Dolphins offense has been sporadic throughout the 2021 season, but if ever there was a favorable matchup, this is it. The Jets have been historically bad on defense over the past four months, giving up an average of 44 points and 473 yards in their past four games. The Dolphins have yet to score 30 points in any game this season, and this sure looks like the game to do it.

3. That Flacco Fellow

When the season began, this looked like an intriguing matchup of two young QBs between Tua and 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson, but instead the Dolphins defense will face one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Flacco. It truly was a curious choice by first-year Jets head coach Robert Saleh to go with Flacco over Mike White or Josh Johnson considering how much Flacco struggled (and looked flustered while doing it) when the Dolphins shut out the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium last season.

4. O-line Under Observation

Yes, we have to mention the offensive line each and every week because it's unfortunately been an issue almost each and every week. As mentioned above, the Jets have really struggled on defense, though the offensive line still will have to make sure to block talented lineman Quinnen Williams.

5. Catching Up With Carter

Even though the focus has been on Wilson since the start of the season, the Jets' best offensive rookie this year has been running back Michael Carter. The former North Carolina standout leads the team in rushing yardage and is tied for first in receptions. He's also somebody with whom the Dolphins coaching staff is very familiar, having coached him at the Senior Bowl this past January. “He’s a good back," head coach Brian Flores said Friday. "He’s a good young back, good vision, downhill runner. But he can also make you miss in space. He’s good out of the backfield. He’s done a nice job for them. They’re doing a good job getting him the ball and highlighting his skillset. We liked him at the Senior Bowl. I think he’s smart, he’s tough. You could see some of the professionalism just in that week, that he would do the things necessary to give himself a chance to have success, and clearly that’s happened.” One thing about Carter: He was a fourth-round pick this year, but he's not to be confused with Jets rookie fifth-round pick Michael Carter, a cornerback out of Duke who has played all nine games with three starts.