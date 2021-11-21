Dolphins-Jets Week 11 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 11 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

    DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

    -- On the second offensive play, Tua rolled his left and hit a wide open Mike Gesicki for an easy 26-yard gain to the 46.

    -- Myles Gaskin's first rushing attempt went for 14 yards, thanks to great push by the offensive line in the middle and on the right side.

    -- The Dolphins converted a third-and-short when Tua hit tight end Adam Shaheen on a crossing pattern for a 19-yard gain.

    -- Running back Patrick Laird kept the opening touchdown drive alive with a great effort after catching a short third-down pass short of the sticks.

    -- The Dolphins used Jaylen Waddle as a runner on the first drive and it paid off when he used his speed to get around the corner for a 1-yard touchdown run.

    -- Linebackers Jerome Baker and Brennan Scarlett were all over a screen pass to running back Michael Carter on the Jets' first drive and stopped the play after a 2-yard gain.

    -- The Dolphins put themselves in position for a goal-line stand (though it didn't happen) late in the first quarter when Emmanuel Ogbah and Jerome Baker forced incompletions on second and third down with their pressure.

    -- A little love for punter Michael Palardy, who had to re-kick after a penalty and sent it 53 yards.

    -- Safety Brandon Jones came up with another huge play with his blitzing when he forced a Flacco fumble on second-and-goal from the 5. Props to Christian Wilkins to catching the fumble in the air, but then he fumbled himself and — who else? — Jevon Holland was there to pick up the loose ball.

    -- Byron Jones had a pass defensed on third down to end a Jets drive, though replays showed he clearly was holding wide receiver Elijah Moore's jersey.

    DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

    -- This wasn't egregious in any way, but Tua threw the ball out of bounds on a second-down play on the opening drive after the Jets jumped offside instead of trying to take a free shot down the field.

    -- The Dolphins interrupted their brilliant first drive by using the Wildcat formation and Gaskin was dropped for a 1-yard loss after taking a handoff from Albert Wilson.

    -- Gaskin was stuffed for no gain on first-and-goal from the 1 and even though the drive still ended with a touchdown, it was disappointing to see the Dolphins get stopped on that play.

    -- The Dolphins defense stopped New York's opening drive, but did give up 7 and 5 on the Jets' only two running plays.

    -- The Dolphins' second possession was a nightmare; it began with Wilson being dropped for a 3-yard loss on a jet sweep and ended when Tua overthrew a downfield pass to a well-covered Waddle and it was picked off by Ashtyn Davis.

    -- On the very next play, Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips couldn't get off blocks at the line and that allowed Michael Carter to sprint through for a 39-yard gain to the 1 before that drive ended with a fourth-down touchdown pass.

    -- The Dolphins' third possession ended on a third-and-5 incompletion when the whole offensive line was pushed back toward Tua and he had to get rid of the ball.

    -- The Dolphins were victimized on a third-and-1 play by the same play they ran, with tight end Ryan Griffin slipping across behind the line of scrimmage and the result was a 29-yard completion.

    -- There was no defender in sight when Elijah Moore caught a backward pass from Flacco and he had an easy 15-yard gain to the Miami 6.

    -- The Dolphins' fourth drive ended when Tua completed a 3-yard pass to Waddle on a slant on third-and-5 on a play where Mike Gesicki was flagged for offensive pass interference. Bad on all counts.

    -- Mike Gesicki appeared to have a big 23-yard catch to convert a third-and-11 from the Miami 7 late in the second quarter, but he was flagged for a dubious offensive pass interference penalty that looked an awful lot like a make-up call for officials not calling a DPI on Byron Jones on the previous possession.

    -- The first half ended with Jason Sanders missing a 32-yard field goal attempt when he hit the right upright after some awfully conservative play-calling once the Dolphins got into field goal po

