Dolphins-Jets Week 11 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the first half of the Miami Dolphins game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 11 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

-- On the second offensive play, Tua rolled his left and hit a wide open Mike Gesicki for an easy 26-yard gain to the 46.

-- Myles Gaskin's first rushing attempt went for 14 yards, thanks to great push by the offensive line in the middle and on the right side.

-- The Dolphins converted a third-and-short when Tua hit tight end Adam Shaheen on a crossing pattern for a 19-yard gain.

-- Running back Patrick Laird kept the opening touchdown drive alive with a great effort after catching a short third-down pass short of the sticks.

-- The Dolphins used Jaylen Waddle as a runner on the first drive and it paid off when he used his speed to get around the corner for a 1-yard touchdown run.

-- Linebackers Jerome Baker and Brennan Scarlett were all over a screen pass to running back Michael Carter on the Jets' first drive and stopped the play after a 2-yard gain.

-- The Dolphins put themselves in position for a goal-line stand (though it didn't happen) late in the first quarter when Emmanuel Ogbah and Jerome Baker forced incompletions on second and third down with their pressure.

-- A little love for punter Michael Palardy, who had to re-kick after a penalty and sent it 53 yards.

-- Safety Brandon Jones came up with another huge play with his blitzing when he forced a Flacco fumble on second-and-goal from the 5. Props to Christian Wilkins to catching the fumble in the air, but then he fumbled himself and — who else? — Jevon Holland was there to pick up the loose ball.

-- Byron Jones had a pass defensed on third down to end a Jets drive, though replays showed he clearly was holding wide receiver Elijah Moore's jersey.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

-- This wasn't egregious in any way, but Tua threw the ball out of bounds on a second-down play on the opening drive after the Jets jumped offside instead of trying to take a free shot down the field.

-- The Dolphins interrupted their brilliant first drive by using the Wildcat formation and Gaskin was dropped for a 1-yard loss after taking a handoff from Albert Wilson.

-- Gaskin was stuffed for no gain on first-and-goal from the 1 and even though the drive still ended with a touchdown, it was disappointing to see the Dolphins get stopped on that play.

-- The Dolphins defense stopped New York's opening drive, but did give up 7 and 5 on the Jets' only two running plays.

-- The Dolphins' second possession was a nightmare; it began with Wilson being dropped for a 3-yard loss on a jet sweep and ended when Tua overthrew a downfield pass to a well-covered Waddle and it was picked off by Ashtyn Davis.

-- On the very next play, Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips couldn't get off blocks at the line and that allowed Michael Carter to sprint through for a 39-yard gain to the 1 before that drive ended with a fourth-down touchdown pass.

-- The Dolphins' third possession ended on a third-and-5 incompletion when the whole offensive line was pushed back toward Tua and he had to get rid of the ball.

-- The Dolphins were victimized on a third-and-1 play by the same play they ran, with tight end Ryan Griffin slipping across behind the line of scrimmage and the result was a 29-yard completion.

-- There was no defender in sight when Elijah Moore caught a backward pass from Flacco and he had an easy 15-yard gain to the Miami 6.

-- The Dolphins' fourth drive ended when Tua completed a 3-yard pass to Waddle on a slant on third-and-5 on a play where Mike Gesicki was flagged for offensive pass interference. Bad on all counts.

-- Mike Gesicki appeared to have a big 23-yard catch to convert a third-and-11 from the Miami 7 late in the second quarter, but he was flagged for a dubious offensive pass interference penalty that looked an awful lot like a make-up call for officials not calling a DPI on Byron Jones on the previous possession.

-- The first half ended with Jason Sanders missing a 32-yard field goal attempt when he hit the right upright after some awfully conservative play-calling once the Dolphins got into field goal po