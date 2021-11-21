Breaking Down the Dolphins-Jets Week 11 Inactives

The list of inactives for the Miami Dolphins for their Week 11 game against the New York Jets revealed some good news with both defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel not on it.

The two players were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but will be in uniform against the Jets.

The inactive list featured some familiar names, but one new name on the list was that of running back Salvon Ahmed. He was made inactive in favor of veteran Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Johnson, Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird will be the active running backs against the Jets.

The inactive list once again featured recent high draft picks Noah Igbinoghene and Hunter Long.

With Igbinoghene, the return of Elijah Campbell from a toe injury and Jamal Perry being signed to the active roster made him expendable when it comes to special teams, the role to which he has been relegated in his second season.

As for Long, it's just more of the same, as the rookie third-round pick from Boston College once again will sit in favor of the other four tight ends on the roster: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter.

The other inactive players for the Dolphins will linebacker Darius Hodge, who recently joined the team, and veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins.

With Wilkins healthy enough to play, Jenkins became expendable for the game against the Jets.

For the Jets, the big news regarding their inactive list is that it does not include rookie first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd, who both will be in the lineup after being listed as questionable Friday.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft was among the Jets inactives. Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the Jets.