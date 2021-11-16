Dolphins 2021 Week 11 Power Rankings Roundup

The upset victory against the Baltimore Ravens moved up the Miami Dolphins in the rankings, but probably not as much as one would think

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a major upset against the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 10 Thursday night game, but it didn't move the needle very much in terms of how they're being perceived nationally.

Outside of CBSSports.com, which moved the Dolphins from 30th to 25th, none of the other outlets used for our power rankings — SI.com, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, Yahoo Sports, USA Today or ESPN — moved up Miami more than two points and nobody else had them higher than 28th out of 32 teams.

It should be noted here that the Dolphins are among nine teams who have three or fewer victories so far this season.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week 11, with the previous ranking in parentheses and the comments from each outlet:

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 28 (29)

Analysis: "The team’s handling of Tua Tagovailoa this season has been hard to figure out. The former first-round pick is expected to return to his starting role this week but won’t be 100 percent, after re-aggravating the finger injury that was serious enough for the team not to start him against the Dolphins, but not serious enough for him not to enter the game when Jacoby Brissett injured his knee."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 28 (29)

Analysis: "Brian Flores needed that win. Tua needed that win. Dolphins fans needed that win. The 22-10 upset over the Ravens was fun and silly and memorable — and for reasons that went beyond the greatest touchdown in NFL history that didn’t count. Credit Brian Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer for cooking up a high-risk/high-reward game plan that sent waves of pressure at Lamar Jackson to stunningly successful results. The Ravens’ high-flying offense — which piled up 500 yards on the Vikings four days earlier — didn’t even manage a touchdown until there were four minutes remaining in the game. It was a coaching masterpiece that maximized the abilities of Miami’s talented secondary. Chef’s kiss."

ESPN

Ranking: No. 28 (30)

Analysis on the most important remaining game (Sunday at N.Y. Jets): "Interviewing coaches must be rubbing off on me: This week's game is the most important remaining on the schedule because it's the next one. Now sitting at four games below .500 after a two-game win streak, the Dolphins' margin for error is razor-thin — as in, they can't afford to lose another contest for the next several weeks. Miami is a long shot to make the playoffs, but with the NFL's third-easiest remaining schedule (according to ESPN's FPI) with games against the Jets, Panthers, Giants and Jets again coming up, those playoff chances aren't totally zero quite yet. But losing to the Jets in Week 11 would certainly derail any hopes."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 25 (30)

Analysis: "The defense was sensational against the Ravens, but the quarterback situation is still dicey with both Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett banged up as they ready to face the Jets. It looks like Tagovailoa will start."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 29 (30)

Analysis: "We’re all still confused about what transpired on Thursday, right? Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t healthy enough to start, but he was healthy enough to take over after some awful quarterback play from Jacoby Brissett? The Dolphins are lost, but if Tua gets healthy and somehow remains healthy enough to finish the season, Miami could do enough offensively to stay in games. The issues are offensive and defensive, but the defense wasn’t supposed to be such a struggle. The Dolphins rise in the NFL Power Rankings this week after an impressive performance against Baltimore, but they must continue to improve on both sides to become consistently competitive."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 28 (30)

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa made some plays off the bench in last week's win over Baltimore and he's expected to start this week. Hopefully he stays healthy the rest of the way, and the Dolphins can get a true evaluation of him heading into the offseason."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 29 (30)

Analysis: "Maybe it's too little, too late, but they don't face another team with a winning record until Week 16."