Breaking Down the Dolphins-Giants Week 13 Inactives

The Dolphins will be without RB Phillip Lindsay and DB Brandon Jones when they face the New York Giants at Hard Rock Sta

The three players listed as doubtful by the Miami Dolphins on their final injury report indeed will be out against the New York Giants, while one of the two listed as questionable will play.

That would be rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, who was limited in practice with a hip injury but will be in the lineup Sunday.

Safety Brandon Jones, however, will miss a second consecutive game with ankle and elbow injuries that also had him limited in practice during the week.

As was the case last week, expect Eric Rowe to start at safety alongside rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland in Jones' absence.

The three doubtful players who won't play include running back Phillip Lindsay, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Even with his absence, the Dolphins still have three running backs on the active roster available against the Giants with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Patrick Laird.

Also out will be tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring), who like Jones will be sitting out a second consecutive game.

Shaheen's absence means another game for rookie third-round pick Hunter Long, while Williams' absence from special teams is the likely reason the Dolphins elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad Saturday.

After being activated off IR on Saturday, wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter both will be in the lineup.

The other two Dolphins inactives have become regulars on that list: defensive tackle John Jenkins and outside linebacker Darius Hodge.

GIANTS INACTIVES

The Giants inactives are heavy on skill position players, starting with quarterback Daniel Jones, who was ruled out Friday with a neck injury.

Also out will be wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard, who both were listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.

Veteran tackle Nate Solder will be active after being listed as questionable with an elbow injury.

The other Giants inactives are CB Adoree’ Jackson, OLB Oshane Ximines and G Wes Martin.