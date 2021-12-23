The First Dolphins Week 16 Injury Report

While the Miami Dolphins continue to have their share of COVID-19 issues like most teams around the NFL, they're in relatively good health otherwise heading into their Week 16 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

The team's first injury report of the week revealed only two players practiced at less than full capacity because of injuries Thursday: running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee).

Lindsay (ankle) missed the past two games, though it's unclear whether his absence from the game against the New York Jets this past Sunday was strictly due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and whether he would have been out anyway with the ankle injury he sustained in his Dolphins debut against Carolina on Nov. 28.

Shaheen has missed the past three games with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson did not practice Thursday for a second consecutive day, but his absence is related to personal reason, with head coach Brian Flores saying Wednesday he expected Wilson to be available Monday night.

Four other players were listed on the injury report but as full participants in practice Thursday: G/T Jesse Davis (knee), S Brandon Jones (elbow), DT Zach Sieler (neck) and CB Trill Williams (hamstring).

SAINTS INJURY REPORT

The Saints' first injury report of the week was based on an estimation because the team did not practice Thursday, and the big news there involved the team's two starting tackles, Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead.

Both of them are dealing with knee injuries. Ramczyk, an All-Pro selection in 2019, has missed the past four games; Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, missed the Saints' Sunday night victory against Tampa Bay.

New Orleans listed two players as limited participants (again based on an estimation), including starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder). The other was wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder).

Finally, safety Marcus Williams (shoulder) was included on the injury report but listed as a full participant.