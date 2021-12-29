The First Dolphins Week 17 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins continue to be very healthy (outside of the obvious COVID-19 issues)

COVID-19 continues to be an issue with the Miami Dolphins, as it is with practically every team in the NFL, but in terms of overall health it would be difficult to ask for much at this stage of the season.

As evidence, the Dolphins' first injury report ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans included only three names — all of whom were listed as full participants.

Yes, the Dolphins conducted a walk-through, so this was only an estimation, but it's still remarkable for there to be only players on an injury report heading into the first Sunday of January.

The three players listed were guard/tackle Jesse Davis (knee), RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and TE Adam Shaheen (knee).

All three players were active and played against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Davis hasn't missed any time because of his injury, but it's fair to wonder whether his injury has affected his play — particularly after a difficult outing against the Saints.

Davis has now appeared on the injury report the past two weeks and remember that he was given a veteran rest day ahead of the game against the New York Giants on Dec. 5.

On the COVID-19 front, the Dolphins activated five players off the list Wednesday: TE Cethan Carter, G/C Greg Mancz, G Robert Jones, LB Duke Riley and CB Justin Coleman.

The Dolphins also placed practice squad center Spencer Culley on the COVID-19 list, where he joined practice squad guard Durval Queiroz Neto.

The Dolphins' 10 COVID-19 list players also includes two players on IR for the season — wide receivers Allen Hurns and Lynn Bowden Jr. — along with the following players on the 53-man roster: DL Adam Butler, WR Albert Wilson, G Solomon Kindley, S Brandon Jones, WR Preston Williams and DT John Jenkins.

TENNESSEE INJURY REPORT

For the Titans, the big news Wednesday involved their own COVID-19 list and starting left tackle Taylor Lewan being activated off it to rejoin the active roster.

While Lewan was coming off the list, cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun went on it.

Lewan then was among seven players on the Titans' injury report, but he was listed as a full participant despite a back injury.

The only player on the active roster who did not practice for Tennessee was offensive lineman Corey Levin, who was out with an illness.

Among the three players listed as limited participated was outside linebacker Harold Landry, who leads Tennessee with 11 sacks.

Tennessee still has 10 players on its Reserve/COVID-19 list, including WR Julio Jones, OLB Bud Dupree and DE Denico Autry, who is second behind Landry on the team with eight sacks.