Breaking Down the Dolphins-Patriots Week 18 Inactives

Wide receiver Preston Williams' disappointing 2021 season will end with him on the sidelines against New England

It was a disappointing 2021 season for wide receiver Preston Williams, so maybe it was fitting that it would end with him among the Miami Dolphins inactives for the finale against the New England Patriots.

After showing so much promise in each of his first two seasons, Williams will end his third with only six catches in eight games.

It also was a rather uneventful season for rookie third-round pick Hunter Long, who will be inactive for the 10th time in 17 games.

The other Dolphins inactives for the game against New England were the same as last week and include running back Salvon Ahmed, outside linebacker Darius Hodge and linebacker Vince Biegel.

With Preston Williams a change on the inactive list, rookie cornerback Trill Williams will be in the lineup.

The Dolphins have only five players on the inactive list this week after they did not elevate anybody from the practice squad this week.

NEW ENGLAND INACTIVE REPORT

The New England inactive list features two players who will miss the game because of injuries, including linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who was downgraded to out Saturday because of a knee injury.

The other is safety Kyle Dugger, who was ruled out Friday because of a hand injury.

Also inactive for the Patriots will be QB Jarrett Stidham, RB J.J. Taylor and TE Devin Asiasa.

Eight of the nine players who were listed as questionable on New England's injury report Friday will be active.

Finally, the Patriots elevated three players from the practice squad for this game: S Sean Davis, DB D'Angelo Ross and DT Daniel Ekuale.