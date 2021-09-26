Dolphins Week 3 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the first half of the Dolphins game against Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium:

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

-- Jaelan Phillips made his presence felt early, helping to stop Kenyan Drake after a 3-yard run on the first offensive snap of the game.

-- Christian Wilkins ended the Raiders' first drive when he got to Derek Carr after a stunt at the line, but Emmanuel Ogbah deserves mention for applying the initial pressure.

-- Jacoby Brissett threw a dart to DeVante Parker to convert the Dolphins' first third-down situation of the game.

-- The Dolphins' first two runs of the game gained 6 and 5 yards by Malcolm Brown and Myles Gaskin, respectively.

-- Wilkins made another nice play on the Raiders' second series with a stop of Drake after a 2-yard gain.

-- Linebacker Elandon Roberts took advantage of a mix-up between QB Derek Carr and TE Foster Moreau to make an easy pick and then returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.

-- Zach Sieler came up with two huge plays on Raiders run, combining with Adam Butler to stuff Peyton Barber for no gain on third-and-1 and then stuffing Barber again for no gain when Las Vegas decided to go for it on fourth-and-1.

-- Great blocking up front, in particular by Jesse Davis and Austin Jackson opened up the big hole that got Malcolm Brown into the end on his 24-yard touchdown that gave the Dolphins a 14-0 lead.

-- Sieler made another play at the start of the Raiders' third series, tipping a Carr pass at the line of scrimmage.

-- Xavien Howard and Nik Needham had great coverage to force incompletions on second and third down.

-- Brandon Jones ran over former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his way to sacking Derek Carr to force the Raiders to settle for a field goal in the second quarter.

-- Roberts popped the ball loose from Peyton Barber on a first-and-goal run, though the Raiders were lucky enough to recover the fumble.

-- Myles Gaskin's 14-yard run on second-and-23 helped put the Dolphins in position to be able to convert a first down late in the half.

-- Brissett picked up that first down with a scramble, though he took a shot at the end of the play because he didn't slide.

-- Great hands catch by Mike Gesicki on the 9-yard completion late in the half.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

-- Brissett threw incompletions on his first two attempts, the first when he was misfired near the sideline and the second when Maxx Crosby got pressure after getting by tight end Adam Shaheen.

-- Slot corner Justin Coleman was beaten badly down the middle by Hunter Renfrow for a 24-yard gain.

-- Coleman later failed to tackle Brian Edwards after a short reception and it turned into a 23-yard gain.

-- The Dolphins gave up a 25-yard completion to Hunter Renfrow, though they were bailed out on the next play when a bad shotgun snap led to an 18-yard loss after Carr threw the ball away with Eric Rowe bearing down on him.

-- After starting their third possession at their 1, the Dolphins made the very strange call to have Brissett throw a quick pass behind the line to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle without a blocker to help him, and Waddle was dropped for a safety.

-- The Dolphins called for a screen pass on third-and-9 on a second-quarter series, but the pressure got to Brissett too quickly for the play to be run correctly.

-- Elandon Roberts was flagged for a roughing penalty when he hit Peyton Barber out of bounds after a reception — the hit wasn't egregious but it was late.

-- Xavien Howard was beaten for a 23-yard completion by Henry Ruggs III when he had good coverage, but Ruggs deserves credit for going up and making a play on the ball.

-- At the end of a play where the Dolphins got beat for a 21-yard gain after a quick out pass to Ruggs, rookie Jevon Holland committed a silly roughness penalty when he lowered his helmet to make contact instead of just pushing Ruggs out of bounds.

-- The Dolphins gave up a 95-yard touchdown drive when they saw their lead cut to 14-12 right after the two-minute warning.

-- Rookie Liam Eichenberg was beaten wide by Carl Nassib for a 13-yard sack late in the first half.

-- A bad shotgun snap by Michael Deiter caused Brissett to have to throw the ball away.

-- The half ended on a disappointing note when Jason Sanders doinked a 48-yard field goal attempt off the right upright.