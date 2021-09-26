Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 3 Inactives

2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene active for the first time this season

Will Fuller V is ready for his Dolphins debut, but two of his fellow wide receivers will be inactive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Fuller, the offseason acquisition from Houston, missed the Week 1 game at New England while finishing out serving his league suspension and he missed the Week 2 game against Buffalo after leaving the team to deal with a personal matter.

With Fuller active, wide receivers Albert Wilson and Preston Williams both will be inactive.

Wilson dropped two passes during the 35-0 loss against the Bills, while Williams didn't look quite right in his first appearance of the regular season after missing time because of a foot injury.

Along with Fuller, the active wide receivers Sunday will be DeVante Parker, rookie Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins and Jakeem Grant.

Another highlight of the inactive list is who's not on it, and that's 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.

This is news because Igbinoghene was a healthy scratch for each of the first two games, an obviously significant development considering he's a year removed from being the 30th overall pick in the draft.

Despite Igbinoghene being active, it should be noted that doesn't mean he'll get extensive playing time in this game.

Also interesting is the fact the Dolphins will have five active tight ends against the Raiders, with Hunter Long back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch against Buffalo.

He'll join Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen in the lineup, and that might suggest the offense will make heavy use of tight ends in this game.

The other three inactives will be players who sat out the first two games: T Greg Little, DB Elijah Campbell and DB Trill Williams.

From the Raiders standpoint, the big news involves starting running back Josh Jacobs being inactive. Jacobs was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.

The six players on the inactive list don't include any name players: S Dallin Leavitt, S Roderic Teamer, DE Malcolm Koonce, T Jackson Barton, TE Nick Bowers and DT Damion Square.