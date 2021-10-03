Dolphins-Colts Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the first half of the Dolphins home game against the Indianapolis Colts

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium:

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

-- The Dolphins didn't need very long to extend their streak of games with at least one takeaway to 26, with snapper Blake Ferguson falling on the loose ball after a Colts muff. Kudos to Mack Hollins for making things uncomfortable for returner Nyheim Hines by pushing the blocker close to him.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah and John Jenkins teamed up to stuff Jonathan Taylor for no gain on the Colts' first drive before Ogbah ended the drive when he got around former Dolphins tackle Emmanuel Ogbah to sack Carson Wentz on third down.

-- Jaylen Waddle was productive after the catch on the Dolphins' second drive and got gained of 18 and 10 yards.

-- Brissett's mobility in the pocket was key on that second drive as he picked up a first down with a 6-yard scramble and later kept a third-down play alive long enough for Will Fuller V to get open for the first down.

-- Michael Palardy placed a perfect punt inside the Colts 5-yard line and Mack Hollins got downfield to down it at the 1-yard line.

-- Sam Eguavoen and Jaelan Phillips teamed up to bring down Carson Wentz for a third-down sack before Jakeem Grant had a nifty 14-yard punt return to help the Dolphins start their next drive at midfield.

-- Jaelan Phillips made a nice move inside to drop Marlon Mack after only a 1-yard gain on a run.

-- Palardy came up with a clutch 53-yard punt (with no return) to force the Colts to start their final drive of the first half at their 18-yard line.

-- Jaelan Phillips pushed the left tackle back into Carson Wentz to force an incompetion.

-- Nik Needham had a nice third-down tackle of Jonathan Taylor in the open field to end the Colts' final drive of the half.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

-- Jaylen Waddle showed poor awareness in going out of bounds just shy of the first-down marker with no defender around him after catching a short second-down pass from Jacoby Brissett.

-- The Dolphins' first drive featured no play longer than 5 yards, but that was because a long completion to Will Fuller V was negated when Austin Jackson put and kept his hand on the facemask of a Colts defender and was flagged for it.

-- The Dolphins had a first-and-5 play blown up when the shotgun snap by Greg Mancz sailed over the head of Brissett, though the QB deserves props for quickly rolling outside the tackle box after picking up the ball and throwing the ball away.

-- The defense allowed an 8-yard run up the middle by Jonathan Taylor on a second down.

-- Jakeem Grant made an odd decision to field a bouncing punt inside the Dolphins 20 and was tackled after a loss of 1 on the return.

-- Salvon Ahmed lost 2 yards on a second-and-2 run when he slipped in the backfield.

-- The Dolphins took a sack on third-and-7 at the end of their second drive, which forced them to decide whether to attempt a 55-yard field goal, which they declined to do.

-- Zach Sieler bit hard inside when Wentz faked a handoff on an RPO, allowing Wentz to get outside for a 1-yard run on second-and-8 from the Colts 3-yard line.

-- Brissett had back-to-back throws that were off target to derail a Dolphins possession that began at midfield. The third-down incompletion was a low throw to Will Fuller V that was made worse when Fuller had to leave the game with a hand injury.

-- Brennan Scarlett made a horrible mistake when he jumped offside on a Colts punt on fourth-and-3 to give them a cheap first down.

-- The Colts took advantage of their second chance and came up with their two biggest plays of the half, a 29-yard completion to tight end Mo Allie-Cox and a 23-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor to take a 7-3 lead.

-- Brissett was sacked on the final play of the half.