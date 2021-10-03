Breaking Down the Week 4 Inactives

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson will return to the lineup against the Colts, but 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene will go back to being inactive

The Miami Dolphins decided to go with six wide receivers in uniform against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and that means the return of veteran Albert Wilson to the lineup.

But for a second consecutive week, Preston Williams will find himself among the list of inactives.

The other wide receivers against the Colts will be DeVante Parker, first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller V, Mack Hollins and Jakeem Grant.

Williams and Wilson both were inactive against Las Vegas last Sunday, and it figured to come down to those two if the Dolphins were going to have six wide receivers active because of the special teams contributions of Hollins and Grant.

There was bad news for a couple of recent draft picks, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and tight end Hunter Long, who also will be inactive against the Colts.

For Igbinoghene, this will mark the third time in four games he's inactive and this comes one week after he made his season debut against the Raiders.

For Long, this will mark the second time he's inactive, which isn't overly shocking because the Dolphins have four other tight ends on the roster — and it validates our opinion from the start that selecting him in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft was done with the long term in mind rather than as an immediate fix for a position of need.

The other two inactives Sunday will be cornerback Trill Williams and tackle Greg Little, who have yet to be active for a game this season.

Center Cameron Tom will be active after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday and figures to serve as the backup for new starting center Greg Mancz after Michael Deiter was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Colts inactives include the four players who were ruled out Friday, along with backup QB Jacob Eason and DT Antwaun Woods.

That means that practice squad elevation Brett Huntley will serve as Carson Wentz's backup in this game.

And, of course, the list doesn't include All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, but that's only because he was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The four ruled out Friday were four starters: RT Braden Smith, S Khari Willis, CB Rock Ya-Sin and DE Kwity Paye, the Colts' first-round pick out of Michigan.