The Five Biggest Storylines of the Dolphins-Jaguars Week 6 Matchup

Breaking down the five biggest subplots involved in the Miami Dolphins matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday:

No matter who the opponent, no matter the location, Tua Tagovailoa returning to the lineup after missing three games with a rib injury would be the biggest story. The focus on this game not only will be on Tua being able to hold up, particularly if he takes a big shot in the pocket, but also how effective he can be after missing three full games.

The Dolphins will try to end their four-game losing streak without the services of two of their best players, cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Additionally, wide receiver Preston Williams also might have to sit out because of a groin injury. While injuries obviously are part of the NFL, the Dolphins are at a point where they need to have everybody contributing.

3. Reelin' In Robinson

The player to watch on the Jacksonville offense — outside of rookie first overall pick Trevor Lawrence obviously — is running back James Robinson. The Dolphins had mixed results against him in the teams' Thursday night matchup last season; they held him to only 46 rushing yards, but he did average over 4 yards per attempt and scored two touchdowns in Miami's 31-13 victory. The Dolphins have allowed three 100-yard rushers in five games this season — Damien Harris, Peyton Barber and Jonathan Taylor — and Robinson is coming off a 149-yard out against Tennessee last Sunday.

4. The QB Clash

Had things progressed as planned, the big story not only of this game but one of the biggest stories of the NFL weekend would be the QB matchup of Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence, two of the most acclaimed college quarterbacks of the past decade. They faced each other once in college when Lawrence had the upper hand in Clemson's 44-16 victory over Alabama in the 2018 College Football Championship Game. Lawrence passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns in that game, while Tua passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but also two interceptions, including a pick-six to open the scoring. It certainly would be fun to watch to see the two QBs show off their college form in this game.

5. Gaskin and the Running Game

Running back Myles Gaskin had a really impressive outing against Tampa Bay, but it came mostly in the passing game. The Dolphins really have had no running game all season, with only one game when the team topped 100 yards and no player gaining more than 65 yards. This would be a good time to change that.