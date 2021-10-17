Dolphins-Jaguars Week 6 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the first half of the Dolphins game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

-- The Dolphins' first drive began with a clutch third-down conversion when Tua completed a 9-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle with a pass rusher bearing down.

-- Tua's best pass always has been the slant and it served him well on the opening touchdown drive, first with an 18-yard strike to Mack Hollins and later with the 6-yard touchdown pass to Waddle.

-- Another third-down conversion on that first drive was a 20-yard strike to Mike Gesicki after he came free late downfield.

-- Andrew Van Ginkel and Brandon Jones teamed up to stop James Robinson for no gain on a running play on Jacksonville's first drive.

-- The Dolphins' second drive began with a beautiful touch pass by Tua over the linebacker and into the hands of Gesicki for a 22-yard pick-up.

-- On a third-and-1, the Dolphins brought in Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and after taking a handoff he threw a 25-yard completion downfield to Durham Smythe, who dove to make the catch.

-- A swing pass to Salvon Ahmed worked to perfection, as he got outside for an easy 15-yard gain.

-- Safety Eric Rowe dove to break up a third-and-15 pass from Trevor Lawrence on Jacksonville's second possession.

-- Malcolm Brown began the Dolphins' third drive with a nifty 16-yard run when he started to the right before cutting to his left.

-- Linebacker Elandon Roberts stopped Robinson after only a 1-yard gain on Jacksonville's third drive, which ended when Emmanuel Ogbah knocked down Lawrence's screen pass.

-- Given great pass protection, Tua threw a strike to Mack Hollins to convert a fourth-and-2 with a 20-yard completion to the Jacksonville 10-yard line.

-- Brennan Scarlett got pressure up the middle to force a Trevor Lawrence incomplete, and rookie Jevon Holland came back on the next play to break up a pass intended for Laviska Shenault.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

-- The Dolphins' first play from scrimmage was a run, but Myles Gaskin was met immediately and dropped for a 1-yard loss.

-- The first drive succeeded despite false-start penalties on both Waddle and Austin Jackson.

-- The defense allowed a 24-yard completion on Jacksonville's first offensive play when a swing pass went barely past Jaelan Phillips to Jamal Agnew.

-- The defense played really soft coverage on a third-and-2 and the result was an easy 19-yard completion to tight end Dan Arnold, who later bailed out the Dolphins with a bad drop on a third-down pass that would have put Jacksonville inside the Miami 10-yard line.

-- The Dolphins had a 9-yard run by Ahmed to the Jaguars 1-yard line negated by a holding penalty on tight end Cethan Carter. The penalty ended up forcing the Dolphins to settle for a field goal and a 10-3 lead.

-- Albert Wilson made a bad decision when he caught a pass at the Jacksonville 41 and then reversed field to try to gain more yards and ended up being tackled at the 43. Instead of a third-and-2, the Dolphins then faced a third-and-4 and failed to convert.

-- Tua made a weird decision when he scrambled on a third-and-2 with an easy path to a first down, but instead threw downfield only to badly overshoot his intended receiver. That forced a fourth-and-2 situation.

-- The Dolphins were forced to settle for a second Jason Sanders field goal when Tua's third-and-goal pass from the 6 was off the mark when he tied to connect with Myles Gaskin at around the 2-yard line.

-- The Dolphins not only failed to get a first down late in the first half, but allowed Jacksonville to converse timeouts with a first-down incompletion and with Gesicki going out of bounds after his 5-yard catch on third-and-6.

-- The Dolphins gave up a 7-yard completion to Laviska Shenault to allow Jacksonville to convert a fourth-and-6 right before halftime and that was followed by the 28-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Marvin Jones Jr. on a play when Noah Igbinoghene, making the start at cornerback, had good coverage.

-- Tua made a great throw to Mack Hollins for 20 yards on the final drive, but then made a mistake by completing a short pass to Malcolm Brown, who was tackled in bounds.