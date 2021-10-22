    • October 22, 2021
    The Five Biggest Storylines of the Dolphins-Falcons Week 7 Matchup

    The Dolphins will look to stop their five-game losing streak when they face Atlanta at Hard Rock Stadium
    Breaking down the five biggest subplots involved in the Miami Dolphins matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday:

    1. Time to Stop the Slide

    The Dolphins' 2021 season is getting pretty close to becoming unsalvageable thanks to the current five-game losing streak, and if there is a miraculous turnaround in the cards with even maybe a playoff push, it's gotta start happening soon. Sunday obviously would be a good time.

    2. All About Tua

    For those fans who already have given up on the idea of a playoff push, then the biggest goal for the 2021 season should be to get a thorough evaluation of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — unless, of course, the Dolphins wind up trading for Deshaun Watson. But until that happens, the development of the quarterback remains the main focus for this team.

    3. Bye or no Bye?

    London games happen every year, but it's not every year that teams don't get a bye the following week, which is what's happening with the Dolphins. Let's start by saying this is a request made by the Dolphins, who wanted their bye later in the season. Brian Flores decided to conduct a walk-through Wednesday for the first practice returned to South Florida and explained the reasoning as giving his players a bit of a break after the long flight home. So, yeah, fatigue could be a factor. As a point of historical precedents, the 2021 Dolphins will become the fifth team to play the week after a London game, following the 2016 Colts and the 2017 Dolphins, Jaguars and Ravens. Those four teams went 2-2 in the game following the London trip, including a 16-10 victory by the Dolphins against Tennessee in that 2017 season.

    4. The Rookie Battle

    The Dolphins and Falcons both went for offensive playmakers with their first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, with Miami selecting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Atlanta going with tight end Kyle Pitts. While Waddle is on pace to set a rookie reception record for the Dolphins (albeit with a pretty low per-reception average), Pitts got off to a slow start before having a breakout game in Week 5 when the Falcons defeated the New York Jets in London with nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Whoever has the bigger day could help determine the outcome of the game Sunday.

    5. Old College Buddies

    The game Sunday will mark a reunion of former Boston College teammates, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan. Flores praised Ryan this week for his football acumen, just as he did when the Falcons were in South Florida for joint practices in August, and coming up with a plan to slow down the 2008 third overall pick will be key for the Miami defense in this game.

