Dolphins-Falcons Week 7 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

-- Tua Tagovailoa had a second consecutive impressive opening drive, this time completing 4 of 4 passes in third-down situations.

-- The first third-down conversion was a nifty 9-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle after he rolled out.

-- Myles Gaskin broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage on a running play on that first drive to turn a loss into a 5-yard gain.

-- Mike Gesicki made a nice catch on a perfect throw by Tua on a third-down slant for a 10-yard gain.

-- The Dolphins used the slant again on the touchdown to cap that first drive, a 10-yard pass to Isaiah Ford.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel forced Cordarrelle Patterson inside after he caught a wide receiver screen and that allowed Elandon Roberts to make the tackle for a 3-yard loss.

-- On Atlanta's first third down, the Dolphins got pressure from the left side of the defense and forced an incompletion.

-- Defensive tackle Adam Butler made a great move at the line of scrimmage to get past an Atlanta lineman on a third-and-3 play, though Mike Davis avoided his tackle with a quick spin move and picked up the first down anyway.

-- Rookie safety Jevon Holland did a great job of timing his blitz and then not letting Matt Ryan escape to sack him for an 11-yard loss.

-- Tua had a very good two-play sequence on the Dolphins' third drive, first when he juked LB Deion Jones in the open field to pick up 8 yards and a first down on a scramble and then when he came back with a perfect slant to Gesicki good for 15 yards.

-- Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had two nice plays on the second-quarter drive that ended with an Atlanta touchdown, first batting down a pass at the line of scrimmage and then forcing an incompletion when hit Ryan from behind after getting a free run at the quarterback.

-- Tua and Waddle ha a nice connection on a quick slant over the middle that produced a 19-yard gain.

-- Durham Smythe did a great job of fighting for the extra yardage to gain a first down late in the second quarter.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

-- A screen pass to Malcolm Brown on the Dolphins' second play went nowhere, resulting in a 1-yard loss.

-- Pulling on a running play, guard Austin Jackson couldn't get across to the right side quickly enough and that allowed linebacker Deion Jones to make quick contact with Brown.

-- Jevon Holland made a very quick fair catch on Miami's first punt return when it appeared he had plenty of room to make a return.

-- The Dolphins' second attempt at a screen pass also went nowhere, with Myles Gaskin tackled for no gain.

-- The Dolphins looked like they were in zone coverage when they let Kyle Pitts found an opening deep down the middle for a 23-yard gain.

-- Elandon Roberts overran a running play by Patterson, and that allowed him to cut back for a 13-yard gain. Making matters worse, Jerome Baker was injured on that play.

-- Preston Williams failed to gain any separation on a slant, allowing the Atlanta defender to knock the ball away.

-- Jason Sanders' first field goal attempt of the game, from 49 yards out, was blocked. That was poor blocking by the field goal unit.

-- Cornerback Byron Jones was cleanly beaten in one-on-one coverage by Russell Gage for a 12-yard gain on third-and-9 at the start of Atlanta's second-quarter TD drive.

-- Tackle Liam Eichenberg was flagged for a false start on the Dolphins' final drive of the half, though the Dolphins came right back with a 5-yard pass play with a facemask penalty tacked on.

-- The half ended with Tua badly trying to force a pass to Smythe in the end zone, resulting in an Atlanta interception.

-- Eric Rowe was flagged for DPI on the play that resulted in a 39-yard reception for rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who made a crazy one-handed catch on the play.

-- Thanks to that Pitts play, the Dolphins let Atlanta drive 62 yards in the final 36 seconds of the half to kick a field goal and extend their lead to 13-7.