    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Dolphins-Falcons Week 7 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

    Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the first half of the Miami Dolphins game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium
    Author:
    Publish date:

    A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.

    DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

    -- Tua Tagovailoa had a second consecutive impressive opening drive, this time completing 4 of 4 passes in third-down situations.

    -- The first third-down conversion was a nifty 9-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle after he rolled out.

    -- Myles Gaskin broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage on a running play on that first drive to turn a loss into a 5-yard gain.

    -- Mike Gesicki made a nice catch on a perfect throw by Tua on a third-down slant for a 10-yard gain.

    -- The Dolphins used the slant again on the touchdown to cap that first drive, a 10-yard pass to Isaiah Ford.

    -- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel forced Cordarrelle Patterson inside after he caught a wide receiver screen and that allowed Elandon Roberts to make the tackle for a 3-yard loss.

    -- On Atlanta's first third down, the Dolphins got pressure from the left side of the defense and forced an incompletion.

    -- Defensive tackle Adam Butler made a great move at the line of scrimmage to get past an Atlanta lineman on a third-and-3 play, though Mike Davis avoided his tackle with a quick spin move and picked up the first down anyway.

    -- Rookie safety Jevon Holland did a great job of timing his blitz and then not letting Matt Ryan escape to sack him for an 11-yard loss.

    -- Tua had a very good two-play sequence on the Dolphins' third drive, first when he juked LB Deion Jones in the open field to pick up 8 yards and a first down on a scramble and then when he came back with a perfect slant to Gesicki good for 15 yards.

    -- Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had two nice plays on the second-quarter drive that ended with an Atlanta touchdown, first batting down a pass at the line of scrimmage and then forcing an incompletion when hit Ryan from behind after getting a free run at the quarterback.

    -- Tua and Waddle ha a nice connection on a quick slant over the middle that produced a 19-yard gain.

    -- Durham Smythe did a great job of fighting for the extra yardage to gain a first down late in the second quarter.

    DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

    -- A screen pass to Malcolm Brown on the Dolphins' second play went nowhere, resulting in a 1-yard loss.

    -- Pulling on a running play, guard Austin Jackson couldn't get across to the right side quickly enough and that allowed linebacker Deion Jones to make quick contact with Brown.

    -- Jevon Holland made a very quick fair catch on Miami's first punt return when it appeared he had plenty of room to make a return.

    -- The Dolphins' second attempt at a screen pass also went nowhere, with Myles Gaskin tackled for no gain.

    -- The Dolphins looked like they were in zone coverage when they let Kyle Pitts found an opening deep down the middle for a 23-yard gain.

    -- Elandon Roberts overran a running play by Patterson, and that allowed him to cut back for a 13-yard gain. Making matters worse, Jerome Baker was injured on that play.

    -- Preston Williams failed to gain any separation on a slant, allowing the Atlanta defender to knock the ball away.

    -- Jason Sanders' first field goal attempt of the game, from 49 yards out, was blocked. That was poor blocking by the field goal unit.

    -- Cornerback Byron Jones was cleanly beaten in one-on-one coverage by Russell Gage for a 12-yard gain on third-and-9 at the start of Atlanta's second-quarter TD drive.

    -- Tackle Liam Eichenberg was flagged for a false start on the Dolphins' final drive of the half, though the Dolphins came right back with a 5-yard pass play with a facemask penalty tacked on.

    -- The half ended with Tua badly trying to force a pass to Smythe in the end zone, resulting in an Atlanta interception.

    -- Eric Rowe was flagged for DPI on the play that resulted in a 39-yard reception for rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who made a crazy one-handed catch on the play.

    -- Thanks to that Pitts play, the Dolphins let Atlanta drive 62 yards in the final 36 seconds of the half to kick a field goal and extend their lead to 13-7.

    Isaiah Ford
    News

    Dolphins-Falcons Week 7 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

    44 seconds ago
    DeVante Parker
    News

    Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 7 Inactives

    2 hours ago
    Tua Tagovailoa
    News

    Dolphins Saturday PM Mailbag: Tua Talk, Waddle and ROY, Re-Signing Gesicki, Much More

    20 hours ago
    Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford came on strong at the end of last season.
    News

    Breaking Down the Dolphins Roster Moves

    21 hours ago
    Tua Tagovailoa
    News

    Dolphins Soundbites of Falcons Week

    Oct 23, 2021
    Xavien Howard
    News

    Dolphins Mailbag: Talking Defense, Trade Deadline, O-line, and Much More

    Oct 23, 2021
    Matt Ryan
    News

    Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Falcons Week 7 Matchup

    Oct 23, 2021
    Deshaun Watson
    News

    What to Say About the Watson Talk and Tua?

    Oct 22, 2021