Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup

Despite yet another painful loss, the latest one coming against the Atlanta Falcons, the Miami Dolphins pretty much held their position when it comes to the national power rankings.

The Dolphins literally stayed in the same spot as last four week in four of the seven outlets used for our power rankings rounding, holding at number 30 on SI.com, and number 29 on NFL.com, CBS Sports and USA Today.

Even stranger, the Dolphins actually moved up on spot in the power rankings of Pro Football Network, though that was from 30th to 29. It's that 29 number that seems to be the consensus of where the Dolphins belong in the pecking order these days.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week 8, with the previous ranking in parentheses and the comments from each outlet:

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 30 (30)

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa seems to be progressing at the rate of a rookie quarterback, just on a slower, Mitch Trubisky-plus kind of schedule. I think the Dolphins need to reimagine his mid-range accuracy into something that isn’t forced, tight-window RPO throws. If they can end the season not trading for Deshaun Watson and becoming somewhat confident that Tagovailoa is the guy moving forward, that’s a win for Brian Flores and Co. and should earn them another season."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 29 (29)

Analysis: "The Dolphins suffered another loss in crushing, last-second fashion, and their playoff chances have virtually vanished before the season reaches its midpoint. We now enter Evaluation Time in Miami, and that starts with Tua Tagovailoa. As the uncomfortable Dashuan Watson trade rumors continue to swirl around the organization, Tua put together a solid performance against the Falcons -- his second straight promising showing since coming off the injured list. Yes, there were two gnarly turnovers that factored into the loss, but Tagovailoa has flashed since his return. Do the Dolphins really want to cash out now and get into the Watson business?"

ESPN

Ranking: No. 28 (27)

Analysis on prediction gone wrong (The Dolphins could challenge the Bills in the AFC East): "Yikes, this one was rough. After winning 10 games in 2020, Miami expected to be a playoff team in 2021, and with an improved offense and largely the same defense, that didn't seem far-fetched. But the wheels have fallen off during a difficult stretch, as the Dolphins have lost six games in a row after winning their season opener. Perhaps the most disappointing letdown is the deterioration of what was a top-10 defense last season -- it ranks 31st in scoring, yards allowed and third-down play. After losses to the Jaguars and Falcons over the past two weeks, the playoffs are out of the question and Miami must scramble just to climb back to .500."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 29 (29)

Analysis: "With one victory, they are the biggest disappointment in the league this season. Tua Tagovailoa wasn't the problem against the Falcons. The defense and offensive line were the problems."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 29 (30)

Analysis: "The Miami Dolphins are a tragedy. After a successful 2020, they’ve curled into a ball and are stuck in the fetal position. Their coaching staff has been a turnstile, which probably has something to do with their head coach being unapproachable. Their offensive system has been a disaster, and their defense has underperformed drastically compared to the expectation. The consistently loud Deshaun Watson rumors won’t help the situation in the locker room. Then in Week 7, they out-Falconed the Falcons, which very few teams have been able to do over the past few seasons. This organization is a mess, and I can’t imagine the 81-year-old Stephen Ross will sit on his hands much longer as he watches the organization burn from the inside out."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 29 (27)

Analysis: "Maybe the Dolphins will end up trading for Deshaun Watson, and we all know why. Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and plenty of teams would ignore his off-field situation to land him. But it would also be reasonable to keep all the assets they'd presumably have to give up to get Watson and see if they can boost Tua Tagovailoa's play. It's not like Tagovailoa has been awful so far in his NFL career."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 29 (29)

Analysis: "Despite what Chase is doing in Cincy, credit Miami WR Jaylen Waddle, whose 44 receptions are nine more than any other rookie."