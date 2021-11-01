Dolphins 2021 Week 8 Report Card

The Miami Dolphins' losing streak moving to seven games Sunday with a 26-11 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Here's the weekly breakdown on how each position group performed:

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa wasn't able to make it three strong performances in a row against the very good Buffalo defense, though it's clear he didn't get nearly the same kind of protection he got against Jacksonville and Atlanta. For his part, Tua made some nice throws, particularly on quick slants, but again there simply weren't enough throws downfield. Tua did have the 40-yard completion to Mike Gesicki on fourth down, a nice 50/50 pass to DeVante Parker near the sideline, plus his nice second effort on his touchdown sneak, but the 58.2 passer rating stands out in a bad way — even though we won't hold the interception against him because the Dolphins weren't in desperation mode at that time. The loss certainly doesn't rest on Tua's shoulders, but it's also fair to say he didn't do very much to help the Dolphins pull out a win either. Grade: C-

Running backs

Myles Gaskin looked like he was headed for a productive day carrying the ball when he gained 23 yards on his first five rushing attempts, but it was 12 yards over his final seven carries. To be certain, the offensive line and the Bills defense played a role in that, but Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed again didn't make much happen on their own. Ahmed did have a nice 12-yard run when the Dolphins were pinned close to their goal line, but that was about it for his contributions. Patrick Laird had one catch for 10 yards in limited action and had another nice gain on a pass nullified by a penalty. Grade: C-

Wide receivers

As we mentioned in our weekly snap count analysis, this was pretty much the Parker and Waddle show and the results were mixed. Parker clearly was the best player on offense for the Dolphins, finishing with eight catches for 85 yards, though his ended on a bad note when he dropped the final pass he got his hands on. It was not a productive day for Waddle, who caught only four passes despite being targeted 12 times and again was limited to short gains (7.3 average). Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and Albert Wilson all got so few snaps on offense it's not even worth mentioning them. Grade: C-

Tight ends

Mike Gesicki stood out in this game again, but this time for the wrong reasons, even though it wasn't necessarily his fault. Gesicki was on the wrong end of the most notable play of the game, the blooper-worthy fumble when the shotgun snap hit him in the chest while he was in motion. That was just one of three examples where he was involved in some massive miscommunication before the snap, though again the finger shouldn't be pointed at him for those mistakes because they were a group "effort." Gesicki did have the 40-yard reception on the Dolphins' lone touchdown drive and he did catch the two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, but he finished with just three catches after getting eight each of the previous two weeks. Adam Shaheen had only one catch, though it came on a nice diving effort, and he also had some good blocks in the run game. Durham Smythe didn't get many snaps and wasn't really noticeable. Grade: C

Offensive line

So much for the clear progress we had been seeing. The pass protection once again had its clear issues against the Bills even if it wasn't nearly as bad as in Week 2. Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis had a hard time with the speed the Bills can bring from the edge, and Robert Hunt mysteriously failed to block Ed Oliver on a play where his immediate pressure forced Tua to just throw the ball away. In addition. Hunt and Eichenberg each was flagged for a false start. The run blocking was good through the early part of the second quarter, but it really faded after that. Grade: D+

Defensive line

Christian Wilkins continued his solid season, finishing with two tackles for loss and a pass defensed when he hit Josh Allen's arm from the side on a pass rush. Zach Sieler came up big when he tackled Zack Moss for a loss on a third-and-short, leading to a Buffalo punt in the first half. Emmanuel Ogbah had a rather quiet game, though he did almost have an interception when Allen threw the ball right to him when he was trying to dump it under pressure. The Dolphins pretty much contained the Buffalo running backs, though Allen did some damage with his scrambling. There was very little pressure applied without blitzing, and that remains a major issue for the Dolphins defense. Grade: C+

Linebackers

With Jerome Baker sidelined with a knee injury, Duke Riley played almost the entire game after being mostly a special teams player this season and was in on five tackles, though he didn't have any noteworthy plays. Likewise, Jaelan Phillips was credited with four total tackles, but was a non-factor despite getting a lot of snaps. Brennan Scarlett got very limited action on defense, but made two stops in the running game, including a tackle for loss. Andrew Van Ginkel lost contain on Allen's touchdown scramble at the end of the game (it was over by then anyway) and had the costly defensive pass interference penalty on Buffalo's second touchdown drive when he bumped into tight end Tommy Sweeney in the open field. Elandon Roberts had a quiet game; he did miss a tackle on Allen behind the line of scrimmage on a third-down play, but we need to be fair and point out just how difficult of a play that was for him. Grade: C-

Secondary

It was a tale of two halves for the Dolphins defense, and that certainly applied to the secondary after Allen passed for only 80 in the first half but 159 in the second. The biggest problem was covering slot receiver Cole Beasley, who gave Nik Needham and Justin Coleman all sorts of problems in the final two quarters. Xavien Howard didn't have his best game, either; his soft coverage allowed Stefon Diggs to easily gain inside position on his 19-yard touchdown and Howard also was flagged for holding. Brandon Jones was very active as a blitzer and was credited with two quarterback hits. Byron Jones had a very strong first half. Rookie Jevon Holland played every snap on defense, but wasn't very noticeable at all. Grade: C+

Special teams

Jason Sanders continues to have an inconsistent follow-up to his All-Pro season of 2020. He was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts against the Bills, missing from 36 yards into the wind before nailing a 51-yard attempt with the wind. In a game where the score was tied 3-3 at halftime, the missed field goal obviously was big — even given the final (unrepresentative) 16-point margin. There weren't a lot of memorable play on special teams (outside of the Bills' muffed punt they recovered in the end zone for a touchback). Michael Palardy had an impressive 51.8 average on five punts, but the net was only 38.8 because of two touchbacks. The Dolphins did give up a 16-yard punt return to Isaiah McKenzie. Grade: C