Dolphins-Texans Week 9 Complete Highlights and Lowlights

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 9 game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST HALF

-- The Dolphins defense did a lot of bending on Houston's first drive, but late pressure by safety Brandon Jones on a blitz led to rookie Jevon Holland's first career interception in the end zone on a third-and-1 from the Miami 16-yard line.

-- On the Dolphins' second drive, Jacoby Brissett took advantage of good protection to drive the ball downfield to Jaylen Waddle for a 17-yard gain.

-- Mike Gesicki showed off his athletic ability when he won a 50/50 ball against DB Eric Murray by reaching out and cradling a Brissett pass with his right hand. The result was an 18-yard gain.

-- Brissett was on the money on a quick slant to Waddle that gained 12 yards.

-- The Dolphins capped their first-quarter touchdown drive with a 6-yard run by Myles Gaskin, who did a nice job of letting the hole be created after taking a shotgun snap. Props to tight end Durham Smythe for a good block on the play as well.

-- On back-to-back Houston offensive plays, Adam Butler and Jevon Holland batted passes at the line to force a three-and-out.

-- Holland came up with a 15-yard return on the ensuing punt.

-- The Dolphins had great success with their blitzing in the first half and another example came when Nik Needham had a free run and dropped Taylor for a 10-yard sack.

-- On a later third down on that drive, Jerome Baker hurried a throw by Taylor with another blitz and the result was an incompletion.

-- Nice hustle from the back side by OLB Jaelan Phillips to trip up David Johnson after he received an option pitch from Taylor and limit him to a 1-yard gain.

-- It was initial pressure by Christian Wilkins followed by more pressure by Zach Sieler that set up Andrew Van Ginkel's sack in the second quarter.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah came in free on a pass rush and batted down a third-down pass to force a punt.

-- Brissett threw a very nice out pass to Waddle for a 12-yard gain.

-- Gesicki made another of his patented one-handed snag for an 18-yard pick-up.

-- Jason Sanders nailed his 42-yard field goal attempt late in the first half.

-- Ogbah capped a strong first half with a sack of Taylor in the final minute of the half.

-- Jerome Baker picked up an easy interception when Taylor made the stupid decision to shovel the pass before stepping out of the bounds in the final minute.

-- Mack Hollins made a nice low catch for a 4-yard touchdown to help the Dolphins capitalize on Taylor's gaffe and give Miami a 17-6 halftime lead.

SECOND HALF

-- CB Byron Jones did a great job of containing Phillip Lindsay and keeping him from getting outside to stop him after a 1-yard on the first drive of the second half.

-- Kudos to defensive lineman Adam Butler for tipping the pass at the line of scrimmage on Justin Coleman's interception on that first drive. Even without the tip, it's doubtful the pass would have been completed because Coleman was running step for step with intended receiver Danny Amendola.

-- Nice job by Durham Smythe to keep his concentration on a pass tipped up at the line of scrimmage that he caught for a 6-yard gain.

-- Jones had a second nice play early in the third quarter when he broke up a pass for Amendoal.

-- Brissett isn't very mobile, but he did a nice job of recognizing an opening to scramble for 7 yards on a third-and-5 in the third quarter.

-- Raekwon Davis took advantage of a mix-up on the Houston offensive line to come in free and pressure Taylor into a hurried throw on third-and-goal from the 2.

-- Brissett converted a key third-and-10 situation in the fourth quarter with a 14-yard completion to Waddle.

-- The Dolphins all but clinched the victory with Brandon Jones' fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter, but the major props here go to safety Eric Rowe for pulling the ball out of tight end Jordan Akins' hands and for Brian Flores for challenging the initial ruling of an incomplete pass.

-- Not that Houston had much of a chance after the Dolphins were forced to punt with under a minute left, but Michael Palardy getting his punt downed at the 2-yard line was a nice finishing touch.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

FIRST HALF

-- On the Dolphins' first third down of the game, Jacoby Brissett initially had good protection but couldn't find anybody open until he was hit by defensive end Jonathan Greenard after he got past Liam Eichenberg, creating a three-and-out to start the game.

-- The Dolphins gave up runs of 8 and 9 yards to Philip Lindsay on Houston's first drive, with Andrew Van Ginkel failing to set the edge on the 9-yard pick-up.

-- The Dolphins allowed Chris Conley to turn a short pass from Tyrod Taylor into a 23-yard gain.

-- Brissett was picked off on the Dolphins' third series when he tried to force a throw downfield to Waddle after being flushed out of the pocket.

-- Eichenberg allowed penetration by defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins, and the result was a 2-yard loss for Gaskin on a running play.

-- Gaskin was the victim of a perfectly timed and placed punch on the ball by one-year Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on his second-quarter fumble.

-- On a particularly ugly three-and-out series, Brissett missed Kirk Merritt open deep with an errant pass; Brissett was sacked after he was forced to keep the ball when the Texans sniffed out a screen pass; and Mack Hollins dropped the pass at the first-down marker. Ugh.

-- The Dolphins' turnover problems continued when Holland fumbled on a punt return, setting up Houston's second field.

-- Before that kick, Nik Needham could have had an easy interception but he didn't turn around quickly enough on an option pass by wide receiver Danny Amendola.

-- Jesse Davis and Austin Jackson both were beaten cleanly at the line on a 12-yard sack of Brissett right before the two-minute warning.

SECOND HALF

-- The Dolphins' first drive of the second half ended when Brissett was intercepted when Malik Collins tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage and came down with the carom. That one appeared to be on Brissett for throwing a very low pass at the line.

-- The defense blew a coverage by letting Amendola run free down the right side after he went in motion, but got bailed out on what should have been a Houston touchdown when Taylor overthrew his receiver.

-- Albert Wilson had a clear drop around midfield in the third quarter.

-- With the Dolphins in field goal range at the Houston 32, the scoring threat ended after Brissett was sacked for 10 yards on second down when right tackle Jesse Davis first blocked inside to help out Robert Hunt but then was too late in picking up edge rusher Jordan Jenkins.

-- On third-and-18 from the Houston 42 after that sack, the Dolphins still could have gotten back into field goal range by picking, say, 7 or more yards. But that didn't come close to happening because Brissett dumped off to the side to running back Myles Gaskin, who was tackled after only a 2-yard gain.

-- The Dolphins poorly wasted a timeout when they challenged a 2-yard completion to their 2-yard line on second-and-goal because, first, it appeared pretty clear on replay that Akins got both feet in bounds and, second, because the difference between third-and-goal from the 4 or the 2 wasn't significant enough to waste a timeout.

-- The Dolphins' fifth and final turnover of the game came when Brissett was sacked from behind by Jacob Martin when left tackle Liam Eichenberger was beaten around the edge but Brissett also appeared to hold the ball too long.

-- With a chance to run off more clock, the Dolphins faced a third-and-3 from their 31 when Brissett was forced out of the pocket on a pass attempt. What made the play questionable was that Brissett made the questionable decision to throw a deep pass while on the move, the result being an incomplete pass that stopped the clock.