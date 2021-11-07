Dolphins-Texans Week 9 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the first half of the Miami Dolphins game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

-- The Dolphins defense did a lot of bending on Houston's first drive, but late pressure by safety Brandon Jones on a blitz led to rookie Jevon Holland's first career interception in the end zone on a third-and-1 from the Miami 16-yard line.

-- On the Dolphins' second drive, Jacoby Brissett took advantage of good protection to drive the ball downfield to Jaylen Waddle for a 17-yard gain.

-- Mike Gesicki showed off his athletic ability when he won a 50/50 ball against DB Eric Murray by reaching out and cradling a Brissett pass with his right hand. The result was an 18-yard gain.

-- Brissett was on the money on a quick slant to Waddle that gained 12 yards.

-- The Dolphins capped their first-quarter touchdown drive with a 6-yard run by Myles Gaskin, who did a nice job of letting the hole be created after taking a shotgun snap. Props to tight end Durham Smythe for a good block on the play as well.

-- On back-to-back Houston offensive plays, Adam Butler and Jevon Holland batted passes at the line to force a three-and-out.

-- Holland came up with a 15-yard return on the ensuing punt.

-- The Dolphins had great success with their blitzing in the first half and another example came when Nik Needham had a free run and dropped Taylor for a 10-yard sack.

-- On a later third down on that drive, Jerome Baker hurried a throw by Taylor with another blitz and the result was an incompletion.

-- Nice hustle from the back side by OLB Jaelan Phillips to trip up David Johnson after he received an option pitch from Taylor and limit him to a 1-yard gain.

-- It was initial pressure by Christian Wilkins followed by more pressure by Zach Sieler that set up Andrew Van Ginkel's sack in the second quarter.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah came in free on a pass rush and batted down a third-down pass to force a punt.

-- Brissett threw a very nice out pass to Waddle for a 12-yard gain.

-- Gesicki made another of his patented one-handed snag for an 18-yard pick-up.

-- Jason Sanders nailed his 42-yard field goal attempt late in the first half.

-- Ogbah capped a strong first half with a sack of Taylor in the final minute of the half.

-- Jerome Baker picked up an easy interception when Taylor made the stupid decision to shovel the pass before stepping out of the bounds in the final minute.

-- Mack Hollins made a nice low catch for a 4-yard touchdown to help the Dolphins capitalize on Taylor's gaffe and give Miami a 17-6 halftime lead.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

-- On the Dolphins' first third down of the game, Jacoby Brissett initially had good protection but couldn't find anybody open until he was hit by defensive end Jonathan Greenard after he got past Liam Eichenberg, creating a three-and-out to start the game.

-- The Dolphins gave up runs of 8 and 9 yards to Philip Lindsay on Houston's first drive, with Andrew Van Ginkel failing to set the edge on the 9-yard pick-up.

-- The Dolphins allowed Chris Conley to turn a short pass from Tyrod Taylor into a 23-yard gain.

-- Brissett was picked off on the Dolphins' third series when he tried to force a throw downfield to Waddle after being flushed out of the pocket.

-- Eichenberg allowed penetration by defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins, and the result was a 2-yard loss for Gaskin on a running play.

-- Gaskin was the victim of a perfectly timed and placed punch on the ball by one-year Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on his second-quarter fumble.

-- On a particularly ugly three-and-out series, Brissett missed Kirk Merritt open deep with an errant pass; Brissett was sacked after he was forced to keep the ball when the Texans sniffed out a screen pass; and Mack Hollins dropped the pass at the first-down marker. Ugh.

-- The Dolphins' turnover problems continued when Holland fumbled on a punt return, setting up Houston's second field.

-- Before that kick, Nik Needham could have had an easy interception but he didn't turn around quickly enough on an option pass by wide receiver Danny Amendola.

-- Jesse Davis and Austin Jackson both were beaten cleanly at the line on a 12-yard sack of Brissett right before the two-minute warning.