Breaking Down the Week 9 Inactives

Linebacker Jerome Baker will be back in the lineup for the Miami Dolphins against Houston, but it's another wasted day for Preston Williams

As inactive lists go, this one for the Miami Dolphins for their Week 9 game against the Houston Texans is about as interesting as it gets for several different reasons.

We'll start with some good news, and that involves someone who is NOT on the inactive list, linebacker Jerome Baker. This means he'll be back in the lineup after missing the Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills because of a knee injury. Exactly how much Baker will end up playing is debatable, but he should at the very least be in the starting lineup.

Next is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who also is NOT on the inactive list despite multiple reports Sunday morning indicating he will not start because of a fracture in the middle finger of his left hand. This means that Tagovailoa will serve as the backup quarterback for Jacoby Brissett and logically only would enter the game in case of an emergency. And even then, the Dolphins offense logically would be limited because of Tua's injury.

Now, moving to some players who ARE on the inactive list, and we have to start with wide receiver Preston Williams and safety Sheldrick Redwine.

Both players were left behind and didn't travel to Buffalo last weekend because of disciplinary reasons, but still won't be in the lineup against Houston.

This is particularly interesting in the case of Williams because one of the five wide receivers in uniform Sunday will be Kirk Merritt, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game.

Head coach Brian Flores said Friday that Williams had a good week of practice, which certainly could have been construed as meaning he would be back in the lineup — particularly after DeVante Parker was placed on injured reserve.

So we're left to wonder exactly why it is that Williams won't play against Houston and what his future in Miami looks like.

Further on the inactive list, we have the continuing and puzzling sage with rookie tight end Hunter Long, who'll watch in civilian clothes for the sixth time in nine games.

And the same goes for tackle Greg Little, who has yet to be active for any game this season after being acquired from the Carolina Panthers in an August trade. At this point, it's almost fair to ask ourselves why the Dolphins even bothered to make the trade.

For record-keeping purposes, the other two players on the Dolphins inactive list are veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins and linebacker Darius Hodge, who joined the Dolphins on Friday after being claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals.