Dolphins 2021 Week 9 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Busy days for Myles Gaskin and Mack Hollins, while it's more of the same for Noah Igbinoghene and Hunter Long

In breaking down the weekly snap counts for the Miami Dolphins following their 17-9 victory against the Houston Texans, the three players whose numbers stood out were Myles Gaskin, Mack Hollins and Noah Igbinoghene.

Gaskin got the most extensive work for any Dolphins running back this season when he played 54 of the 75 offensive snaps (72 percent), both in terms of snaps and percentage.

Gaskin wasn't able to do all that much with the additional playing time, though he did score the first touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run out of the Wildcat formation.

It was the third consecutive game that Gaskin was at 58 percent of higher of the offensive snaps, a clear indication he's the team's go-to running back right now.

For Hollins, it was a return to prominence in the aftermath of DeVante Parker being placed on injured reserve and Preston Williams being inactive.

Hollins played 60 snaps on offense against Houston after getting only four in the game at Buffalo the previous Sunday. He had three catches on six targets and scored the second touchdown, on a 5-yard reception in the second quarter.

As for Igbinoghene, it was another disappointing game day.

He was active against Houston, but failed to see any action for the seventh time in nine games this season.

He was one of two players who were active but did not play, the other one obviously being quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE SNAP OBSERVATIONS

-- After two games where he failed to reach 30 offensive snaps, tight end Durham Smythe got up to 45 snaps against Houston as the Dolphins again made heavy use of two-tight-end sets.

-- Elevated from the practice squad Saturday, Kirk Merritt played 11 offensive snaps and had his first NFL reception. That was more action that Isaiah Ford, who got only four snaps on offense.

-- Albert Wilson had a little bit of an uptick in playing time, getting 17 snaps after he got only five the previous two games combined.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE SNAPS OBSERVATIONS

-- Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones were the two players on the field for every defensive snap, while Jevon Holland and Jerome Baker each played all but one snap.

-- Eric Rowe had a really good outing against Houston, but his snap count was below 50 percent for the fourth time in five games as the Dolphins continue to give the safety work to Holland and Brandon Jones.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel had his highest snap count since the opener at New England, though he had a higher percentage of defensive snaps against Atlanta.

-- Rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips' 37 snaps represented his second-lowest total in the past five games (15 against Atlanta).

INACTIVES AND SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY

-- Since we brought up Williams before, it truly was surprising to see him be inactive when the Dolphins elevated Merritt from the practice squad. Perhaps head coach Brian Flores can shed some light on this Monday.

-- Of course, as we mentioned in our inactives breakdown, rookie third-round pick Hunter Long continuing to be inactive every week remains rather puzzling.

-- Finally, our weekly check of the non-specialists who played only on special teams: Elijah Campbell, Robert Jones, Solomon Kindley and Vince Biegel. Along with Merritt, Biegel was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.