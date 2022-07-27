Dolphins Camp Day 1: X Topics, Ellis Returns, And Other Notes

Xavien Howard said the start of Miami Dolphins training camp 2022 was just like any other for him, but there was one gigantic difference from a year ago.

On the day of the Dolphins' first camp practice of 2021, Howard was hours removed from requesting a trade on Instagram because of his dissatisfaction over his contract status. Now, he's got a brand-new contract extension, the second time the team has address his contract status since that famous trade request.

But Howard insisted it was business as usual.

“I love being around the guys," Howard said. "I feel like it wasn’t a big difference. I just love being around the guys and taking care of business.”

Along with the one-year anniversary of his trade request (July 27, 2021), Howard was asked Wednesday about the Madden 23 ratings that put him tied for 10th in the NFL among cornerbacks, a rating that was ridiculed by many, including one of the cornerbacks (Darius Slay Jr.) rated higher than him.

“I’m used to the disrespect," Howard said. "It just adds a little more motor to it. They always disrespect the players from Miami. I don’t know what it is. We’ve got to do the unthinkable to get recognition here. It just adds motor to it. It just adds fight to the motor.”



NEW (OLD) FACE ON THE ROSTER

The Dolphins filled out their 90-man roster before practice Wednesday when they signed cornerback Tino Ellis.

Ellis spent time on the Dolphins practice squad in 2020 but was out of the NFL last season after being among Miami's final roster cuts.

The move came after the Dolphins signed Mohamed Sanu and released fellow wide receiver Cody Core with a non-football injury designation Tuesday.

THIS AND THAT

-- Jaelan Phillips on getting the chance to line up opposite Melvin Ingram III at times during practice Wednesday: “Mel is someone I’ve been watching for a long time, ever since I was in high school, really. He is a great leader. He’s been mentoring me some, taking me under his wing. I’m really grateful to have him on the team, for sure.”

-- Raheem Mostert on the neverending question of who's the fastest player on the team and the idea of him racing against Tyreek Hill: “We’ll see what that entails. He’s always chirping and talking about he’s the fastest and stuff like that, but there’s a new guy on the block and I have the record to prove it. So when that time comes, we’re definitely going to have a race – me, him, (Jaylen) Waddle and anybody else who wants to."

-- Former Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Gochaux has signed a two-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, who he joined last season after leaving Miami as an unrestricted free agent.