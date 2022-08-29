After 22 training camp practices and three preseason games, Miami Dolphins players have done all they can to convince the organization they belong on the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins will be joining the rest of the NFL in making more than two dozen transactions before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday and, as always, there will be difficult decisions involved.

Here then is our latest and final projection of what the Dolphins' 53-man roster will look like following their 2-1 preseason:

QUARTERBACK

Currently on the roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

Analysis: We had Skylar Thompson on our previous 53-man roster projection, and all he did in the preseason finale was make a brilliant closing argument. While the preseason isn't the same as the regular season and the notion of him being ready to replace Teddy Bridgewater as the No. 2 quarterback is too much for us, we are more convinced than ever that there is no way the Dolphins can keep Thompson off the 53-man and they'll just have to carry three quarterbacks.

The 53-man roster projection (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

Changes from latest roster projection: None

RUNNING BACK

Currently on the roster: Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, FB Alec Ingold, Gerrid Doaks, ZaQuandre White

Analysis: This has been from start to finish perhaps the toughest position to handicap because the Dolphins have more viable candidates than roster spots, but also because there's little separation behind Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. One of the big questions is whether the Dolphins will carry three or four halfbacks, along with fullback Alec Ingold, and the X-factor here is that the Dolphins could carry one or two halfbacks on the practice squad who probably wouldn't be far off from the last players on the roster. We're going to stick with our projection here that the Dolphins will keep three halfbacks, and the battle for the final spot will come down to Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed.

The 53-man roster projection (4): Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, FB Alec Ingold

Changes from latest roster projection: None

WIDE RECEIVER

Currently on the roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft, Mohamed Sanu, Braylon Sanders

Analysis: Nothing has changed here in terms of the big picture, which means the battle at this decision will come down to whether anybody can snatch a sixth spot because the first five look borderline locked in. Hill, Waddle and Wilson are locks, Ezukanma will make the team as a rookie fourth-round pick (he had it made even before his huge game against the Raiders) and Sherfield has experience as a gunner and has experience with Mike McDaniel from their time in San Francisco. This has looked for a few weeks from this vantage point as a battle between Lynn Bowden Jr. and River Cracraft for the final spot, if there is one to be had, and Cracraft certainly had the upper hand in the preseason finale, even though Bowden had that 39-yard touchdown. It still says here the Dolphins would love it if they could get a draft pick for Bowden because Cracraft looks like the choice.

The 53-man roster projection (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft

Changes from latest roster projection: Cracraft in, Lynn Bowden Jr. out

TIGHT END

Currently on the roster: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter, Hunter Long, Tanner Conner

Analysis: The big chatter here is what will happen with Gesicki and whether the Dolphins actually would go ahead and trade him. As we explored in a recent story, it simply doesn't make sense for the Dolphins to just trade him for the sake of trading him in light of all the moves the team made in the offseason to go all out to win and help Tagovailoa. So it says here he stays, and then there's little suspense at the position because Carter will make the team as a backup fullback/special teams contributor. Don't be surprised if Conner, who impressed before being sidelined with a knee injury, winds up going on injured reserve.

The 53-man roster projection: (4) Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter

Changes from latest roster projection: None

OFFENSIVE LINE

Currently on the roster: C/G Michael Deiter, G Robert Jones, G Solomon Kindley, G/T Robert Hunt, G/T Austin Jackson, OL Connor Williams, T Terron Armstead, T Larnel Coleman, G/T Liam Eichenberg, T Greg Little, T Adam Pankey, T Kion Smith, T Kellen Diesch, T Blaise Andries

Analysis: Tackle Greg Little finally got his chance to play in the preseason and Mike McDaniel praised his work the following day, and maybe that said something about his chances of making the 53-man roster, particularly considering fellow backup tackle Larnel Coleman has no NFL regular season experience. This certainly is a position where the Dolphins could add a veteran through the waiver wire.

The 53-man roster projection (9): Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Greg Little, Robert Jones

Changes from latest roster projection: Jones and Little in; Larnel Coleman out

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Currently on the roster: DE Emmanuel Ogbah, DT Raekwon Davis, DT John Jenkins, DT Benito Jones, DT Zach Sieler, DT Christian Wilkins, DL Ben Stille, DT Niles Scott

Analysis: The first five in this group has been pretty solid since the start of camp once Adam Butler was out of the equation. Because the Dolphins have some edge defenders who could line up as defensive ends in a pinch, there's no requirement to keep six defensive linemen.

The 53-man roster projection (5): Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Emmanuel Ogbah, John Jenkins

Changes from latest roster projection: Ben Stille out

LINEBACKERS

Currently on the roster: Darius Hodge, Jaelan Phillips, Brennan Scarlett, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, Calvin Munson, Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts, Channing Tindall, Cameron Goode, Melvin Ingram III, Porter Gustin, Trey Flowers

Analysis: While he's technically not yet on the active roster, we have to include Trey Flowers here because he will be on there after agreeing to terms Sunday — and he will make the 53-man roster. Brennan Scarlett very well could end up on IR after missing the last few weeks of practice. Good has shown too much promise in camp, from this vantage point, to risk exposing him to waivers and he lands the final roster spot here among several players with NFL experience.

The 53-man roster projection (9): Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Channing Tindall, Melvin Ingram III, Cameron Goode, Duke Riley, Trey Flowers

Changes from latest roster projection: Flowers in; Porter Gustin out

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Currently on the roster: CB Xavien Howard, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Byron Jones, CB Nik Needham, DB Elijah Campbell, DB Keion Crossen, DB D'Angelo Ross, DB Quincy Wilson, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Jevon Holland, S Brandon Jones, S Eric Rowe, CB Elijah Hamilton, CB Kader Kohou, S Verone McKinley III

Analysis: The biggest question here is whether Byron Jones will begin the season on Reserve/PUP, where he wouldn't count against the 53 but would have to miss the first four games, or on the active roster and the feeling here is that he'll be on the 53. The Dolphins have promising rookie free agents here with Kohou and McKinley, but tough decisions will have to be made, and we gave the final two spots in the secondary to Campbell and Wilson.

The 53-man roster projection (10): Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland, Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen, Eric Rowe, Nik Needham, Elijah Campbell, DB Quincy Wilson

Changes from latest roster projection: Wilson in; Mackensie Alexander out (IR)

SPECIALISTS

Currently on the roster: K Jason Sanders, P Thomas Morstead, LS Blake Ferguson

Analysis: Whatever chances Hofrichter had of unseating the veteran Morstead probably disappeared with his 28-yard punt out of bounds against Las Vegas and the suspense all ended when he was waived three days after the game.

The 53-man roster projection (3): K Jason Sanders, P Thomas Morstead, LS Blake Ferguson

Changes from latest roster projection: None