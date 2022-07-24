Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: Houston Texans

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins will face the Texans in a Week 12 (Nov. 27) matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

HOUSTON TEXANS

2021 Record: 4-13, third in the AFC South (no playoffs)

Last Dolphins-Texans Meeting: 2019 Week 9 at Miami - Dolphins 17, Texans 9

The Dolphins ended their seven-game losing streak in an ugly affair that saw the NFL’s most combined turnovers in more than five seasons. Miami’s defense forced four of them, including a funky sideline interception by Jerome Baker that set the Dolphins up for their second touchdown of the day. The interception came with a minute to play in the first half and gave the Dolphins possession at the Houston 26-yard line. Four plays later, Jacoby Brissett found Mack Hollins on a slant over the middle for the score. The Texans forced five turnovers, but could only manage three field goals. Tyrod Taylor was sacked five times, including a 2.5-sack performance from Emmanuel Ogbah.

TEXANS 2021 SEASON IN REVIEW

The Texans’ four-win season wasn’t all gloom and doom, as Houston began its new era under General Manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley. Their third-round draft pick ended up being one of the biggest surprises of the 2021 season. After replacing Tyrod Taylor as the starter, former Stanford quarterback Davis Mills would go on to lead the Texans, throwing for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions — almost identical numbers to those of Tua Tagovailoa (2653-16-10). Mills finished with an 88.8 passer rating, second among all rookie quarterbacks. Culley would end up being fired after the season and replaced by former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith.

KEY TEXANS VETERAN ADDITIONS

CB Steven Nelson, G A.J. Cann, DE Jerry Hughes, RB Marlon Mack

The Texans added a large group of free agents for the second straight year under Caserio. While they weren’t headline-grabbing moves, Houston added some intriguing names to their roster. Marlon Mack ran for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns between the 2018 and 2019 seasons before sustaining a torn Achilles tendon in the Colts’ first game of 2020. After sitting behind All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor last season, Mack will look to prove his breakout stretch was no fluke. Longtime Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes can bring a veteran presence to the young Texans defensive line.

KEY TEXANS DEPARTURES

QB Deshaun Watson, S Justin Reid, QB Tyrod Taylor

After sitting out all of the 2021 season, Deshaun Watson finally got his wish and was traded out of Houston. That didn't happen before Watson was slapped with more than two dozen lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. The Texans might not be as good without Watson at quarterback, but they got a bounty of draft picks from Cleveland in the trade and not also are done with the distractions, including a lawsuit against the organization that it settled with 30 complainants.

NOTABLE TEXANS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

CB Derek Stingley Jr., G Kenyon Green, S Jalen Pitre, WR John Metchie III, LB Christian Harris, RB Dameon Pierce

The Texans added lockdown-cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick. Stingley should immediately help a defense that allowed the 10th-most passing yards in 2021. Twelve picks later, Houston added former Texas A&M star and Houston native Kenyon Green. Needing to protect Davis Mills, Green is a powerful blocker who has the versatility to play anywhere on the offensive line. Jalen Pitre is a hard-hitting safety who excels as a run defender with his strong tackling ability. Metchie had 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns at the University of Alabama last season. He tore his ACL in the SEC Championship, but was expected to be ready for the start of the season.

EARLY TEXANS PROGNOSIS

Lovie Smith is known for building strong defenses, leading the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl in the 2006 season. He, and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton will work with Davis Mills to see if he can be the franchise’s long-term answer at quarterback. The AFC South has been ruled by Tennessee the past two years and the Titans project to be in the mix again this year. The Colts added Matt Ryan to an already talented roster and could push the Titans for the top spot. Houston likely will compete with Jacksonville for the third spot, as the Jaguars look to take the next step in Trevor Lawrence’s second year under center.