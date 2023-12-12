Dolphins 2023 Week 14 Snap Count Observations

Duke Riley, Emmanuel Ogbah, Cedrick Wilson Jr. were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against the Tennessee Titans

Here's what stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 28-27 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

-- As a reminder, the inactive list was headed by injured starters Jevon Holland, Terron Armstead and Robert Hunt, also included WR Robbie Chosen, CB Eli Apple and TE Tyler Kroft, with Skylar Thompson again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

-- Guard Robert Jones was back in the lineup after missing time with a knee injury.

-- Two position players were active but did not play: Backup QB Mike White and T Ryan Hayes, who was elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day.

-- Seven position players got their only snaps on special teams: CB Justin Bethel, LB Channing Tindall, CB Cam Smith, WR Chase Claypool, LB Calvin Munson, G Kion Smith, and Quinton Bell, who also was elevated from the practice squad for the game.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- Injuries again played a factor in the playing time on offense, with Tyreek Hill missing a lot of time after sustaining a first-quarter ankle injury and center Connor Williams leaving the game after six snaps.

-- The number of plays were almost even between the teams, with the Dolphins having 72 offensive snaps to Tennessee's 71.

-- Hill ended up playing 34 of those snaps, with Jaylen Waddle (59) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (40) getting the most work at wide receiver.

-- The one wide receiver who was seldom used on offense was River Cracraft, who played 14 snaps.

-- Williams left the game after six snaps, and Robert Jones played 66 snaps at right guard after Liam Eichenberg moved over to replace Williams at center.

-- The running back snaps again pretty much were split between Raheem Mostert (46) and De'Von Achane (33), with Jeff Wilson Jr. again an afterthought as he played only one snap on offense.

-- At tight end, Durham Smythe again dominated the snaps, but Julian Hill got his lightest work load (15 snaps) since the Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany.

-- Conversely, fullback Alec Ingold got more work on offense (29 snaps) than he had in any game since the Week 11 victory against Las Vegas.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- Three Dolphins players were on the field for all of the defensive snaps, and two of them were injury replacements Brandon Jones and Duke Riley (the other was Jalen Ramsey).

-- Xavien Howard, who left the game in discomfort after a third-down pass breakup when Brandon Jones accidentally hit him in the thigh area, ended up playing all but one of the defensive snaps.

-- Riley stepped into the Jerome Baker role with his 71 snaps, while fellow inside linebacker David Long Jr. played 63.

-- As is usually the case, the Dolphins stuck with their core 11 for most of the game, though DeShon Elliott was limited to 53 snaps before leaving the game after sustaining a rib injury and being evaluated for a concussion.

-- The others in that core 11 were DT Christian Wilkins, DT Zach Sieler, CB Kader Kohou, LB Bradley Chubb and LB Andrew Van Ginkel, along with the players previously mentioned.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah had an increased role as an edge backup, playing 27 snaps. That tied his season high for snap count with the 27 he played in the 15-point victory against the New York Giants in Week 5.

-- In his second game with the team, veteran Jason Pierre-Paul again basically wasn't used — he played two snaps on defense and five on special teams.

-- Elijah Campbell is the one who got the safety snaps when Elliott was out and he had 18 plays on defense.

-- As always, we close with the special teams, with Bethel and Campbell led the way with 24, followed by Cameron Goode with 23. With the extra work on defense, Riley's special teams snaps were down a bit, to 13. Among offensive players, Berrios and Ingold led the way with 12.