Dolphins Outlook All Over the Place for National Media

The Miami Dolphins are coming off an 11-6 season, but the media doesn't seem quite sure what to make of them heading into the 2024 season

The Miami Dolphins had a chance to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs as late as December last season, but they looked like a very ordinary team by the end of the season.

So what to make of them as we look ahead to 2024? Will they be closer to the team that was 11-4 before their final two games? Or closer to the team that looked a bit overmatched against playoff opponents?

It's a tough call at this time.

Just a quick look at some of the national media post-draft power rankings proves the point.

Simply looking at The Athletic, Sports Illustrated and Touchdown Wire, the Dolphins' ranking goes from 10 to 16 to 25.

Talk about a wide range of opinions.

It was Touchdown Wire that had the Dolphins at 10 in its rankings, along with the following comment: "It’s been 16 years since the Dolphins last won the AFC East division title. They came close over the last two seasons, only to hobble to the finish line with consecutive disappointing stretch runs. After throwing in electric pass-rusher Chop Robinson into a very promising roster that comfortably looks like the best in the division on paper, it just might be Miami’s year.

"No pressure, Tua Tagovailoa."

The Athletic went middle of the pack for Miami, putting the Dolphins at 16.

"I worry about the Dolphins. The skill positions are as good as it gets, but I'm not sold that they improved the offensive line, which was their downfall last year. On defense, they lost Christian Wilkins, and both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are coming off major injuries. Past versions of this team haven't been able to hold up over the grind of an 18-week season, and I have my doubts about this one.

And then there was the eye-opening ranking from SI national writer Conor Orr.

We're going to assume — probably pretty safely — that there might not be another ranking that has the Dolphins so low, but here we are with this one.

"I know I’m going to get waxed for this, and I’m prepared to accept it," Orr wrote. "However, if (Aaron) Rodgers stays healthy for an entire season, it’s difficult for me to not anticipate another team in the AFC East getting knocked off their block a little bit. Miami is looking at Tua Tagovailoa in a contract year, Tyreek Hill now at 30 years old and an explosive running game as their forward-facing weapons. Mike McDaniel is a genius and a true people person, but I don't know if personnel decisions outside of the Hill trade have done him any favors. Can they get immediate production out of edge Chop Robinson and develop a large-wingspan tackle over the course of an offseason? The latter is more likely given that McDaniel is working with offensive line guru Butch Barry. We’ll see."