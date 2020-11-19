SI.com
Dolphins Completing Schedule Adjustments ... For Now

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins are a week away from going back to their original 2020 regular season schedule.

Their game against the Denver Broncos will come on their fourth weekend that was shuffled when the NFL had to make schedule adjustments in light of COVID-19 positive tests around the league in early October.

And it's certainly not like the Dolphins have been affected by all the changes, given that they're going for a sweep of the three games that were rescheduled.

The game against Denver is unique, though, becomes it'll come five weeks after the teams were supposed to face each other at Empower Field at Mile High.

Yep, remember when the Dolphins and Broncos were scheduled to play Oct. 18 after the Dolphins had faced the San Francisco 49ers the previous week.

RELATED: Dolphins History of Rescheduled Games (Pre-2020)

Instead, the Dolphins faced the New York Jets on that Week 6 Sunday and won 24-0 to even their record at 3-3 in what became Ryan Fitzpatrick's last start at quarterback.

The Dolphins then had their bye Oct. 25 when they instead were supposed to face the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium, a game that was moved back three weeks to last Sunday.

The Dolphins, of course, won that game, beating the Chargers 29-21 to go to 3-0 with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback.

On their original schedule, the Dolphins were supposed to have their bye this week after and before their two games against the Jets.

That's where the schedule goes back to its original form, starting next Sunday, Nov. 29, against the Jets.

The Dolphins then will finish with a three-game home set against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 6, Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 13 and New England Patriots on Dec. 20 before closing things out with road games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

The game against the Raiders is among five listed as TBD, to be played either Saturday, Dec. 26 or Sunday, Dec. 27, with two of the five selected for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Given the fact the Dolphins and Raiders both are 6-3, there's a pretty good chance their matchup will get a Saturday slot and quite possibly the Saturday night slot.

And the Week 17 game at Buffalo could have serious playoff implications, so there's certainly a chance it could become the final Sunday night game of the year.

And, of course, there's always the possibility of other games having to be reshuffled because of COVID-19.

One thing for sure, the Dolphins certainly have demonstrated the ability to adjust already this year, so nobody should be alarmed if they have more schedule changes.

