After giving up Chase Edmonds in the blockbuster deal to land pass rusher Bradley Chubb, it figured the Miami Dolphins needed some reinforcement at running back, and they got it in another trade, this time for Jeff Wilson Jr.

To acquire Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers, the Dolphins gave up their fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft.

The move reunites Wilson with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who oversaw the 49ers running game for five years before coming to Miami.

Wilson becomes the third of the four running backs on the active roster to have come from San Francisco, along with 2022 free agent acquisition Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed, who the Dolphins claimed off waivers from San Francisco in the late August of 2019.

WILSON CHEAPER ... AND MAYBE BETTER

Having familiarity with McDaniel's scheme obviously is a bonus with Wilson, and his numbers clearly are superior to those of Edmonds.

In eight games this season, six of them starts, Wilson rushed for 468 yards with a 5.1 average for the 49ers. By comparison, Mostert — who has really come on over the last month — has 451 rushing yards with a 4.5 average, though it's obvious the Dolphins are much more pass-oriented on offense than the 49ers.

Edmonds had only 120 rushing yards with a 2.9 average this season and after entering the season as co-starter on the depth chart with Mostert, clearly had fallen way behind and even lost some snaps to Myles Gaskin and Ahmed.

While Wilson doesn't have a reputation as a great receiver out of the backfield, it's worth noting that Edmonds dropped four passes over the past four games.

The financial component also is an upgrade here, with Wilson making a bit over $1 million in base salary this season, compared to $2 million for Edmonds. Edmonds has a $6 million cap number for 2023 and it's pretty difficult to imagine that the Dolphins would have carried him on their roster barring a late-season turnaround.

The bottom line here is that Wilson and Edmonds have similar rushing averages, but that Wilson is a better fit for the Dolphins scheme and he's also probably a better fit as a rotational back — what the 49ers did in San Francisco — compared to Edmonds, who fits more as a third-down back and change-of-pace back.

Like Bradley Chubb, acquired earlier in a mega trade with the Denver Broncos, Wilson is a pending free agent, but he's certainly somebody we could see the Dolphins re-signing based on his previous work with the 49ers, which includes a 4.4 career rushing average and leading the 49ers in rushing in 2020 when he had 600 yards.

DOLPHINS AND RUNNING BACK TRADES

The Wilson deal marked the sixth time in the past six years, including the Bradley Chubb trade earlier Tuesday, that the Dolphins have made a trade involving a running back, and it's also the second time they've given up a fifth-round pick to get a back from the 49ers.

During the 2020 draft, the Dolphins acquired speedy Matt Breida for a fifth-round selection that year.

Later that year, the Dolphins acquired DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs for a seventh-round pick, and they traded away Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

The Breida deal didn't work out that much for the Dolphins and he left the following offseason as a free agent.

But Wilson is a different kind of back and this most definitely is a different Dolphins team, so there's reason to believe it'll pan out.

At the very least, it's impossible to look at the two trades the Dolphins made Tuesday and not determine that they've upgraded the running back position on this day.

